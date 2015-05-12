FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid outflows, Thai index over 4-month low
May 12, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid outflows, Thai index over 4-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 12 (Reuters) - Thai stock index hit a more than
four-month low on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines
amid a fall in the baht while most other markets in Southeast
Asia fell amid foreign outflows and concerns about debt talks
between Greece and its creditors.
    Bangkok's SET index ended down 1 percent at
1,485.72, the lowest close since Jan. 6. Trading volume was 70
percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions, with
7.9 billion shares changing hands.
    Losses were led by large caps, with Thai Oil down
4.1 percent, the worst performer on MSCI's index of Thailand
.
    The baht fell to 33.81 per dollar, a near six-year
low, as foreign investors continued to sell bonds.
 
    Investors awaited the release of the MSCI semi-annual review
of its indexes later in the day, brokers in the region said.
    Singapore ended a two-day rising streak, Malaysia
 closed at its lowest level since March 23 and Vietnam
 at the lowest close since April 6.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.37 percent. 
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines 
bucked the weak trend as domestic investors bought shares while
foreign investors sold a net 398 billion rupiah ($30.1 million)
and 1.2 billion peso ($26.8 million), respectively.
    Malaysia posted a net outflow worth 223.53 million ringgit
($61.8 million), with Thailand's a net 1.2 billion baht ($35.47
million), stock exchange data showed.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3442.33       3470.80       -0.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.61       1805.49       -0.38
 Bangkok            1485.72       1501.30       -1.04
 Jakarta            5205.61       5172.48       +0.64
 Manila             7794.55       7777.90       +0.21
 Ho Chi Minh         544.41        551.67       -1.32
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3442.33       3365.15       +2.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1798.61       1761.25       +2.12
 Bangkok            1485.72       1497.67       -0.80
 Jakarta            5205.61       5226.95       -0.41
 Manila             7794.55       7230.57       +7.80
 Ho Chi Minh         544.41        545.63       -0.22
 ($1 = 44.8000 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 3.6150 ringgit)
($1 = 13,197.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 33.7600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

