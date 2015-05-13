FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Philippines near 1-week high ahead of rate decision
May 13, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Philippines near 1-week high ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Wednesday as a rise in oil prices gave a boost to
energy-related stocks, while interest rate sensitive shares were
mixed in the Philippines, a day before the central bank's
meeting to review its benchmark interest rate.
    The Philippines' main index was up 0.2 percent at
7,808.35, the highest close since May 7. Trading volume was
relatively thin, which was 59 percent of a full-day average over
the past 30 days.
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 556 million peso
($12.5 million), including Metropolitan Bank & Trust,
which was down 1.5 percent, stock exchange data showed. However,
they bought shares of BDO Unibank, sending the stock
1.4 percent higher.
    The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its
benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday with no immediate
threat to its inflation target and growth expected to stay
robust. 
    Palm plantation and energy shares were among outperformers
as Brent crude oil rose above $67 a barrel towards five-month
highs on Wednesday after U.S. crude stockpiles fell for a second
straight week. 
    Indonesia-listed oil palm planter Astra Agro Lestari
 surged 7.7 percent, the biggest percentage gainer on
MSCI's index of Southeast Asia. Thai PTT
 gained 2.6 percent, the fifth best on MSCI's index of
Thailand.
    For most sharemarkets, buying was led by domestic investors.
Stock exchange data showed foreign investors were net sellers
worth 134 million ringgit ($37.26 million) of Malaysia 
and 380 billion rupiah ($28.93 million) of Indonesia.
          
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3453.17       3442.33       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.02       1798.61       +0.25
 Bangkok            1495.95       1485.72       +0.69
 Jakarta            5246.13       5205.61       +0.78
 Manila             7808.35       7794.55       +0.18
 Ho Chi Minh         542.82        544.41       -0.29
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3453.17       3365.15       +2.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.02       1761.25       +2.37
 Bangkok            1495.95       1497.67       -0.11
 Jakarta            5246.13       5226.95       +0.37
 Manila             7808.35       7230.57       +7.99
 Ho Chi Minh         542.82        545.63       -0.52
 ($1 = 44.6750 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 3.5965 ringgit)
($1 = 13,135.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

