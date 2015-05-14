FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Philippines at one-week high; rate steady as expected
May 14, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines at one-week high; rate steady as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended higher on Thursday after range-bound trading, with the
Philippine index extending gains to a one-week high before the
central bank's interest rate decision, while investors awaited
economic data in the region.
    The Philippine main index rose for a fourth straight
session, adding 0.3 percent to 7,831.44, its highest close since
May 6.
    Interest-rate sensitive bank and property shares were among
the actively traded, with Bank of the Philippine Islands
 up 0.2 percent and Ayala Land rising 0.4
percent.
    The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
steady for a fifth meeting in a row on Thursday, as expected,
with domestic conditions remaining robust. The announcement came
after market close. 
    The market saw net foreign selling worth 608 million peso
($13.7 million), including selling in Bloomberry Resorts Corp
, which reported a quarterly net loss. 
    The Thai SET index ended a tad higher after a choppy
session. Investors sold large-caps such as PTT Pcl and
Minor International Pcl after weak quarterly earnings.
  
    Investors awaited economic data in the region for clues
about the health of the region. Key releases on Friday include
Indonesia's current account data for the first quarter and
Singapore's retail sales for March.
    Malaysia is also expected to report first-quarter GDP
 growth of 5.5 percent from a year earlier, slower
than 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter.   
    Thailand's first quarter GDP data is due on Monday.
    Indonesia was closed on Thursday for a public holiday, and
reopens Friday. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3455.78       3453.17       +0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.55       1803.02       +0.25
 Bangkok            1497.40       1495.95       +0.10
 Manila             7831.44       7808.35       +0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         543.69        542.82       +0.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3455.78       3365.15       +2.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.55       1761.25       +2.63
 Bangkok            1497.40       1497.67       -0.02
 Jakarta               --         5226.95       +0.37
 Manila             7831.44       7230.57       +8.31
 Ho Chi Minh         543.69        545.63       -0.36
 

($1 = 44.5550 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

