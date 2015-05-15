FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index rises further, most others fall
May 15, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index rises further, most others fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday as Indonesian benchmark eased after weak
April trade data but shares in the Philippines bucked the weak
trend after the central bank kept its policy rate steady as
expected.
    The Philippines' key index rose for a fifth straight
day, trading up 0.7 percent at a more than one-week high of
7,887.31. It was on course for a weekly gain of 1.6 percent,
among the region's outperformers.
    Shares of property firm Ayala Land were among
actively traded by turnover, up 0.4 percent to around one month
high.
    The Philippine central bank kept its policy rate unchanged
for a fifth straight meeting saying inflation is not a threat
despite a possibly weaker peso and economic momentum remains
strong. The rate decision was after Thursday's market
close. 
    Jakarta's composite index was down 0.5 percent,
resuming trade after a public holiday on Thursday. It is poised
to end the week 0.7 percent higher.
    Data early on Friday showed Indonesia had a trade surplus of
$454 million in April, smaller than the revised $1.03 billion
surplus it reported for March. 
    Other sharemarkets were little changed in line with Asia
 as investors awaited more U.S. data due out
later in the day for clues on the timing of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's interest rate hike. 
    Most markets were on track for a weekly loss, led by
Vietnam's 2.1 percent. Singapore's Straits Times Index
 was also down marginally, but headed for a modest
weekly gain, its first in four weeks.
    "Sentiment has been cautious amidst the lack of positive
news and with reinforcements that the worst is not yet over.
Cautious outlook comments from corporates concerned about a
slowing economy adds to the reticence," Singapore-based NRA
Capital said in a report.
    Quarterly earnings of Southeast Asian firms have been mixed.
Genting Singapore posted a 43 percent drop in
March-quarter core profit, sending the stock 6.4 percent lower.
Gt Capital Holdings gained 0.7 percent after a
quarterly net income surge.   
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0509 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3453.77       3455.78       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1805.00       1807.55       -0.14
 Bangkok            1496.76       1497.40       -0.04
 Jakarta            5217.86       5246.13       -0.54 
 Manila             7887.31       7831.44       +0.71
 Ho Chi Minh         542.92        543.69       -0.14
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
