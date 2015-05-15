FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia falls on weak trade data
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia falls on weak trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday as investors waited for cues from U.S.
data on when the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates, but
Indonesian stocks fell after it posted weak April trade numbers.
    The Jakarta composite index ended the day 0.4
percent lower, trimming its weekly gain to 0.9 percent.
    The market posted net foreign selling worth 160.2 billion
rupiah ($12.24 million) on the day, including selling seen in
shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Astra
International, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Indonesia posted a trade surplus for the fifth straight
month in April, but that stemmed from imports tumbling more
quickly from a year earlier than exports did, showing that the
economy remained sluggish at the start of the second quarter.
 
    Vietnam's VN Index shed 1.2 percent, its lowest close
since December last year. It dropped 3.1 percent on the week,
the region's worst performer. 
    Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
 all recovered from early weakness and notched up gains
on the week, in line with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan.
    The Philippine main index ended 0.6 percent higher, a
near two-week closing high, as domestic investors bought shares,
while foreign investors sold a net 109 million pesos ($2.45
million), stock exchange data showed.
    The index was up 1.5 percent on the week, the region's best
performer.
    The Philippine central bank's decision after market close on
Thursday to keep its policy rate steady at 4.0
percent for a fifth straight meeting came in line with
expectations and underpinned market sentiment. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3463.10       3455.78       +0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.92       1807.55       +0.24
 Bangkok            1512.19       1497.40       +0.99
 Jakarta            5227.09       5246.13       -0.36
 Manila             7881.95       7831.44       +0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         537.44        543.69       -1.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3463.10       3365.15       +2.91
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.92       1761.25       +2.88
 Bangkok            1512.19       1497.67       +0.97
 Jakarta            5227.09       5226.95        0.00
 Manila             7881.95       7230.57       +9.01
 Ho Chi Minh         537.44        545.63       -1.50
 
($1 = 44.4700 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,089.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.