SE Asia Stocks - Most weak; Thai shares retreat after Q1 econ data
May 18, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most weak; Thai shares retreat after Q1 econ data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday with investors cashing in quick gains in
Thai shares on signs of economic weakness while the Indonesian
index drifted into negative territory a day before an interest
rate decision.
    Bangkok's SET index slid 0.15 percent to 1,509.94,
reversing from a more-than-one-week closing high on Friday.
Active selling was seen in large-cap shares including
Kasikornbank and PTT.
    Trading volume was relatively thin at 32 percent of the
full-day average over the past 30 trading days.
    Data early on Monday showed the Thai economy expanded 0.3
percent in January-March from the prior three months, contrary
to expectations for a contraction, but the latest data still
points to a weak growth outlook.  
    The SET will likely contract to the 1,480-1,490 range, led
by a slump in domestic plays, strategists at broker Maybank Kim
Eng Securities wrote in a note to clients.
    "Light trading volumes will continue as markets have not yet
seen any clear signs of economic recovery," the broker said in a
report.
    Jakarta's composite index was 0.3 percent lower.
Shares of Bank Mandiri rebounded 0.7 percent from a
more-than-two-week closing low on Friday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 edged up 0.6 percent, recovering from early losses. 
    Nineteen out of 21 analysts expected Indonesia's central
bank to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 7.50
percent at a meeting on Tuesday even though the country's growth
rate has fallen to its lowest since 2009, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia snapped a
three-day rising streak, with Vietnam near five-month
lows. 
    Asian shares struggled on Monday after soft data raised more
questions about the health of the U.S. economy. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0555 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3453.31       3463.10       -0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.84       1811.92        0.00
 Bangkok            1509.94       1512.19       -0.15
 Jakarta            5225.78       5227.09       -0.03
 Manila             7908.85       7881.95       +0.34
 Ho Chi Minh         533.14        537.44       -0.80
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

