SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up as banks rise ahead of rate move
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
#Asia
May 18, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up as banks rise ahead of rate move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks gained
slightly on Monday as domestic investors bought beaten-down bank
shares, ahead of the central bank's decision on interest rates
on Tuesday, while the Thai index snapped a three-day rising
streak on weak growth outlook for the domestic economy.
    The Jakarta composite index edged up 0.2 percent in
moderate trading volume, which was 94 percent of a full-day
average over the past 30 trading days.
    Shares of Bank Mandiri, Bank Central Asia
 and Bank Rakyat Indonesia all rebounded from
losses on Friday, with domestic investors net buyers of the
stocks, Thomson Reuters data showed. Foreign funds net sold
shares on Monday.
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to hold its key policy
rate steady at 7.50 percent at a meeting on Tuesday, with
the policy decision expected after 0600 GMT. 
    The Thai index eased 0.12 percent, giving up early
gains and retreating from a more than one-week closing high on
Friday after data showed better-than-expected quarterly economic
growth for January-March but still pointed to a weak growth
outlook. 
    The market saw moderate selling by foreign investors worth a
net 398 million baht ($11.95 million) while shares of
broadcaster BEC World and Glow Energy were
among top percentage losers on MSCI's index of Thailand
.
    Trading volume for most exchanges in the region were
slightly above two-thirds of a 30-day average amid weak
sentiment in Asia on concern over the economy in the United
States. 
    Among outperformers, Malaysia recovered from early
losses to end 0.6 percent higher, its highest closing level in
two weeks. Vietnam fared worse than others, ending down
1.6 percent at a five-month closing low. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.57       3463.10       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1823.50       1811.92       +0.64
 Bangkok            1510.41       1512.19       -0.12
 Jakarta            5237.81       5227.09       +0.20
 Manila             7910.43       7881.95       +0.36
 Ho Chi Minh         528.95        537.44       -1.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.57       3365.15       +2.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1823.50       1761.25       +3.53
 Bangkok            1510.41       1497.67       +0.85
 Jakarta            5237.81       5226.95       +0.21
 Manila             7910.43       7230.57       +9.40
 Ho Chi Minh         528.95        545.63       -3.06
 ($1 = 33.3100 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
