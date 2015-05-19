FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most snap gains; Indonesia little changed before rate decision
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most snap gains; Indonesia little changed before rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in range-bound trade on Tuesday, but some banks and
consumer stocks outperformed in Indonesia before the central
bank's interest rate decision and Thai index rose further as
domestic funds hunted for bargains.
    Indonesia's broader stock index edged down 0.1
percent, giving up early small gains, weighed down by losses in
large caps such as Telekomunikasi Indonesia.
    Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 1.5 percent
and Astra International was up 1 percent, among top
percentage gainers on MSCI's index of Indonesia.
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to hold its key policy
rate steady at 7.5 percent although the country's growth
rate has fallen to its weakest since 2009. The decision is due
later in the day. 
    Thai benchmark SET index was up 0.5 percent at
midday, led by a 2.5 percent jump in shares of airport operator
Airports of Thailand and Charoen Pokphand Foods'
 2.1 percent increase, reflecting their strong quarterly
results.
    Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said buying from long only
trigger funds could lend further support.
    "The SET's downside will be limited by new capital from the
K-Asset and SCBAM trigger funds. Investors should keep an eye
out for the IPO of other trigger funds in the next phase," the
broker said in a report.
    Stocks in Singapore erased early gains and were
down about 0.3 percent, with Malaysia ending a four-day
rising streak and the Philippines retreating after the
sixth-straight rise on Monday.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rebounded from the
previous session's five-month low as investors sought blue-chips
after recent falls. 
    Asian shares shrugged off early losses on Tuesday, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 up 0.2 percent, as rallying Chinese shares and
Wall Street's record close offset continuing worries over
Greece's fiscal woes. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0609 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3449.96       3459.57       -0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1814.07       1823.50       -0.52
 Bangkok            1517.52       1510.41       +0.47
 Jakarta            5232.65       5237.81       -0.10
 Manila             7866.77       7910.43       -0.55
 Ho Chi Minh         532.38        528.95       +0.65
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.