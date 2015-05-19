SE Asia Stocks-Most snap gains; Indonesia little changed before rate decision

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in range-bound trade on Tuesday, but some banks and consumer stocks outperformed in Indonesia before the central bank's interest rate decision and Thai index rose further as domestic funds hunted for bargains. Indonesia's broader stock index edged down 0.1 percent, giving up early small gains, weighed down by losses in large caps such as Telekomunikasi Indonesia. Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 1.5 percent and Astra International was up 1 percent, among top percentage gainers on MSCI's index of Indonesia. Indonesia's central bank is expected to hold its key policy rate steady at 7.5 percent although the country's growth rate has fallen to its weakest since 2009. The decision is due later in the day. Thai benchmark SET index was up 0.5 percent at midday, led by a 2.5 percent jump in shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand and Charoen Pokphand Foods' 2.1 percent increase, reflecting their strong quarterly results. Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said buying from long only trigger funds could lend further support. "The SET's downside will be limited by new capital from the K-Asset and SCBAM trigger funds. Investors should keep an eye out for the IPO of other trigger funds in the next phase," the broker said in a report. Stocks in Singapore erased early gains and were down about 0.3 percent, with Malaysia ending a four-day rising streak and the Philippines retreating after the sixth-straight rise on Monday. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rebounded from the previous session's five-month low as investors sought blue-chips after recent falls. Asian shares shrugged off early losses on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent, as rallying Chinese shares and Wall Street's record close offset continuing worries over Greece's fiscal woes. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0609 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3449.96 3459.57 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1814.07 1823.50 -0.52 Bangkok 1517.52 1510.41 +0.47 Jakarta 5232.65 5237.81 -0.10 Manila 7866.77 7910.43 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 532.38 528.95 +0.65 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)