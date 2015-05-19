FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 3-week high; cbank holds rate as expected
#Asia
May 19, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 3-week high; cbank holds rate as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a
three-week closing high on Tuesday after the central bank held
policy interest rate steady as expected, with lending rules
eased to boost economy, while the Thai key index ended near a
three-week, led by large caps.
    Jakarta composite index ended the day up 0.6 percent
at 5,269.37, the highest close since April 24. It traded little
changed in early hours before the interest rate decision.
    Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged
at 7.50 percent despite slowing economic growth. It said it
would support economic growth by loosening some lending
requirements for banks.  
    Shares in Bank Rakyat Indonesia extended gains on
the day to 2.3 percent, closing at the highest level in more
than three weeks. Bank Mandiri, Bank Negara Indonesia
 and Bank Central Asia all ended higher.
    The Thai SET index advanced 1.03 percent to
1,525.96, the highest close since April 30. Shares of PTT
, PTT Global Chemical and Charoen Pokphand
Foods were the top three most actively traded large
caps by turnover.
    "Technical indicators pointed to buying signals today and we
had domestic investors previously underowning shares entering
the market," said senior strategist Viwat Techapoonphol at Tisco
Securities.
    Shares in the region ended mixed, with Singapore 
falling for a second day, Malaysia retreating from
Monday's near two-week closing high and the Philippines 
snapped a sixth-day winning streak.
    Vietnam rebounded 1.5 percent boosted by value-buying
after two sessions of falls. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3454.04       3459.57       -0.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1809.72       1823.50       -0.76
 Bangkok            1525.96       1510.41       +1.03
 Jakarta            5269.37       5237.81       +0.60
 Manila             7871.31       7910.43       -0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         536.82        528.95       +1.49
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3454.04       3365.15       +2.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1809.72       1761.25       +2.75
 Bangkok            1525.96       1497.67       +1.89
 Jakarta            5269.37       5226.95       +0.81
 Manila             7871.31       7230.57       +8.86
 Ho Chi Minh         536.82        545.63       -1.61
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
