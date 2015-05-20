FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia up on cbank steps; Thai banks fall
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
May 20, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday with optimism around Bank Indonesia's
measures to boost the economy there lifting select shares, but
Thai banks fell as investors weighed in the impact of interest
rate cuts.
    The benchmark Jakarta composite index was up 0.7
percent at 5,304.44, its highest since April 27 and heading for
a third straight day of gains.
    Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri 
both climbed more than 1 percent, while conglomerate Astra
International gained 2.6 percent and property firm
Bumi Serpong Damai hit a three-week high.
    Indonesia's central bank governor said on Tuesday it will
support economic growth by loosening some lending requirements
for banks, a move analysts expected to give a boost to auto and
property sectors. 
    "Relaxation on automotive financing will help the weak auto
volume as about 65-70 percent of the car buyers and up to 85
percent of motorcycle buyers purchased using the financing
scheme," broker Citi said in a report.
    The Thai SET index eased 0.4 percent, reversing from
Tuesday's near three-week high. Banks were the top large-cap
losers, with Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank
 and Krung Thai Bank all down more than 2
percent.
    Kasikornbank said it would cut its key lending rates on
Thursday after the country's central bank cut its policy rate to
boost the economy in late April. 
    Other big banks are expected to follow, brokers said.
    "The lower interest rates will pressure net interest margins
of the banking sector in the second quarter. Banking shares are
likely to lag the market going forward," broker Thanachart
Securities said.
    Singapore eased on profit-taking, while Malaysia
 and the Philippines were little-changed, in line
with broader Asia and ahead of the release of the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's policy meet expected later in the day.
 
    Vietnam's key index rose more than 2 percent on
bargain hunting in blue-chips. 
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0756 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3445.57       3454.04       -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.99       1809.72       +0.07
 Bangkok            1519.62       1525.96       -0.42
 Jakarta            5304.44       5269.37       +0.68
 Manila             7881.93       7871.31       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         550.10        536.82       +2.47
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
