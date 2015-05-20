FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at near 4-week high; Thai builders outperform
May 20, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at near 4-week high; Thai builders outperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index hit
a near four-week closing high on Wednesday amid optimism about
central bank measures to ease lending requirements while Thai
construction shares gained after the government unveiled plans
on key infrastructure projects.
    Jakarta composite index rose 0.4 percent to
5,292.75, the highest close since April 24. Indonesia's central
bank said on Tuesday it would support economic growth by
loosening some lending requirements for banks. 
    Bank Rakyat Indonesia and conglomerate Astra
International led among gainers.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent as investors
sold banking shares weighing in the impact of interest
rate cuts on net interest margins.
    Builders outperformed, including Ch Karnchang, after
Transport Minister Prajin Juntong set a timeline on construction
of key projects, including dual track trains worth 300 billion
baht ($8.94 billion) which will start in the fourth quarter.
 
    The region ended mixed in a rangebound trade as investors
stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of the minutes of
the Federal Reserve's policy meet expected later in the day.
            
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3439.68       3454.04       -0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.11       1809.72       +0.02
 Bangkok            1520.11       1525.96       -0.38
 Jakarta            5292.75       5269.37       +0.44
 Manila             7881.93       7871.31       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         550.10        536.82       +2.47
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3439.68       3365.15       +2.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.11       1761.25       +2.77
 Bangkok            1520.11       1497.67       +1.50
 Jakarta            5292.75       5226.95       +1.26
 Manila             7881.93       7230.57       +9.01
 Ho Chi Minh         550.10        545.63       +0.82
 ($1 = 33.5600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

