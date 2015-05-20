SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at near 4-week high; Thai builders outperform

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index hit a near four-week closing high on Wednesday amid optimism about central bank measures to ease lending requirements while Thai construction shares gained after the government unveiled plans on key infrastructure projects. Jakarta composite index rose 0.4 percent to 5,292.75, the highest close since April 24. Indonesia's central bank said on Tuesday it would support economic growth by loosening some lending requirements for banks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia and conglomerate Astra International led among gainers. The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent as investors sold banking shares weighing in the impact of interest rate cuts on net interest margins. Builders outperformed, including Ch Karnchang, after Transport Minister Prajin Juntong set a timeline on construction of key projects, including dual track trains worth 300 billion baht ($8.94 billion) which will start in the fourth quarter. The region ended mixed in a rangebound trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meet expected later in the day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3439.68 3454.04 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1810.11 1809.72 +0.02 Bangkok 1520.11 1525.96 -0.38 Jakarta 5292.75 5269.37 +0.44 Manila 7881.93 7871.31 +0.13 Ho Chi Minh 550.10 536.82 +2.47 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3439.68 3365.15 +2.21 Kuala Lumpur 1810.11 1761.25 +2.77 Bangkok 1520.11 1497.67 +1.50 Jakarta 5292.75 5226.95 +1.26 Manila 7881.93 7230.57 +9.01 Ho Chi Minh 550.10 545.63 +0.82 ($1 = 33.5600 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)