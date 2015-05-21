FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most flat-to-weaker; Thai builders up on project hopes
May 21, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most flat-to-weaker; Thai builders up on project hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were flat-to-weaker on Thursday in line with Asian
shares, but Thai construction stocks rose after the government
set a clear timeline for completing key infrastructure projects.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.33 percent led by gains
in builder Sino Thai Engineering, which climbed 1.4
percent to their highest since April 27, and Italian Thai
Development which rose 1.3 percent.
    Transport Minister Prajin Juntong unveiled on Wednesday a
timeline for construction of key projects, including dual track
trains worth 300 billion baht ($8.97 billion) among several
others. 
    "We have a positive view of the transport minister's address
yesterday regarding the transport infrastructure development
plan that will focus on all types of transportation,"
strategists of broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a
report.
    Indexes in Malaysia, Indonesia, the
Philippines and Vietnam all traded in negative
territory. Singapore's key index extended its
weaknesses for a fourth day to the lowest since May 7.
    Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting bolstered
expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain near zero
until later in 2015. 
    Singapore-based broker NRA Capital said the local bourse was
not likely to recover on news about the possibility of a delay
in U.S. interest rate hikes.
    "That was always in the background. Of more immediate
concern is the pace of the economic slowdown, both here and
overseas, and especially in China which has instead had a series
of interest rate cuts in a bit to stimulate the economy," it
said.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was effectively flat. 
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0413 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3439.35       3439.68       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.25       1810.11       -0.16
 Bangkok            1525.07       1520.11       +0.33
 Jakarta            5282.41       5292.75       -0.20
 Manila             7849.93       7881.93       -0.41
 Ho Chi Minh         548.83        550.10       -0.23
 ($1 = 33.4500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

