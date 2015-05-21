FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends at near 1-mth high after S&P upgrades outlook
May 21, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends at near 1-mth high after S&P upgrades outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index
closed at a near one-month high on Thursday as Standard & Poor's
upgraded the country's sovereign ratings outlook, while the
Malaysian benchmark hit a two-month closing low after Prime
Minister Najib Razak laid out his government's growth strategy
for the next five years.
    Standard & Poor's on Thursday raised the outlook on
Indonesia's BB-plus sovereign rating to positive from stable,
acknowledging the Southeast Asian nation's improved policies
aimed at better monetary and financial sector management.
 
    The Jakarta composite index closed 0.4 percent
higher at 5,313.21, the highest in almost a month, led by large
caps. Bank Mandiri jumped 3 percent, while Telkom
Indonesia hit a near two-week closing high amid
foreign buying.
    In Malaysia, Prime Minister Najib Razak laid out his
government's growth strategy for the next five years on
Thursday, mixing spending on infrastructure with populist
pledges on jobs and housing as he looks to shore up support amid
growing criticism. 
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day down
0.8 percent, its lowest close since March 17. Among actively
traded stocks, Axiata Group dropped 2.5 percent and
Maybank fell 1.3 percent.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net sellers
worth 168 million ringgit ($46.65 million).
    Fund flows to the region were mixed. The Philippines posted
net foreign selling of 648 million pesos ($14.57 million).
    Indonesia and Thailand brought in net foreign
inflows worth 323 billion rupiah ($24.61 million) and 942
million baht ($28.19 million), respectively.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3439.86       3439.68       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.04       1810.11       -0.83
 Bangkok            1526.25       1520.11       +0.40
 Jakarta            5313.21       5292.75       +0.39
 Manila             7835.38       7881.93       -0.59
 Ho Chi Minh         552.56        550.10       +0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3439.86       3365.15       +2.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1795.04       1761.25       +1.92
 Bangkok            1526.25       1497.67       +1.91
 Jakarta            5313.21       5226.95       +1.65
 Manila             7835.38       7230.57       +8.36
 Ho Chi Minh         552.56        545.63       +1.27
 ($1 = 3.6010 ringgit)
($1 = 44.4600 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,124.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 33.4200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
