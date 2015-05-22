FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; small caps lift Thai index
May 22, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; small caps lift Thai index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Friday as selective buying in construction stocks
brought the Thai index to a near four-week high while Malaysian
benchmark hit a two-month low as palm plantation stocks fell in
a reporting season.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent at 1,531.28,
earlier hovering around the highest level since April 28.
    Mid-cap builders seen among potential bidders for government
infrastructure projects outperformed such as Unique Engineering
and Construction while large-cap construction shares,
including Ch Karnchang gave up recent gains.
    The index is on track to rise for a second week, further
recovering from a more than four-month closing low hit on May
12. The government's clear timeline on construction of key
infrastructure projects helped improve market sentiment.
    "Further strength in the Thai baht and more clarity on
infrastructure projects should lead to further foreign equity
inflows," broker KGI Securities said in a report.
    Foreign investors turned net buyers of Thai shares over past
two days, purchasing a combined 2.9 billion baht ($86.9
million), stock exchange data showed. The baht traded
up 0.1 percent on Friday. 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index edged down 0.30
percent, heading for a weekly loss of more than 1 percent. The
index traded at 1,789.72, the lowest since March 18.
    Shares of palm plantation firms declined after weak
quarterly results by palm planters, including Sime Darby
, which fell 0.1 percent. 
    Shares of Felda Global Ventures Holdings, which is
due to release quarterly results later in the month, dropped 1.4
percent, the biggest percentage loser on the index.
    Singapore's index rose 0.4 percent, taking lead
from gains in Asia and U.S. shares, a broker said. It is set to
end the week down 0.3 percent.  
    Vietnam is on course to end the week 4.3 percent
higher, among the region's outperformers, with Indonesia 
heading for a weekly gain of 1.5 percent and the Philippines
 is set to fall about 1 percent on the week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0656 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3452.14       3439.86       +0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.72       1795.04       -0.30
 Bangkok            1531.28       1526.25       +0.33
 Jakarta            5307.65       5313.21       -0.10
 Manila             7796.05       7835.38       -0.50
 Ho Chi Minh         558.85        552.56       +1.14
 ($1 = 33.3700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore;
Editing by Anand Basu)

