SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index slips ahead of economic data
May 22, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index slips ahead of economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were flat to weaker on Friday, with the Malaysia index
hitting a more than two-month low and Philippines touching an
over one-week low on selling by foreign investors, while Thai
shares pared gains ahead of key economic data next week.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index fell 0.4 percent to
its lowest close since March 16, and a weekly loss of 1.3
percent.
    Shares of Sime Darby, among actively traded,
decreased 2 percent after it reported weak quarterly earnings
due to depressed palm oil prices. 
    The Philippine main index ended the day down 0.3
percent, at its lowest close since May 13, and declining 0.9
percent on the week.
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 637 million peso
($14.30 million), including net selling in Ayala Land 
and Universal Robina, stock exchange data showed.
    Malaysia and Indonesia both posted net foreign outflows
worth 175 million ringgit ($48.86 million) and 517 billion
rupiah ($39.32 million), respectively. The Thai stock market
said it recorded net inflows for three days to Friday for a
combined 5.23 billion baht ($156.82 million).
    Bangkok's SET index finished 0.2 percent lower, but
posted a weekly gain of 0.8 percent, its second straight weekly
increase. Dividend yielding stocks such as Advanced Info Service
 and Thai mid-cap builders bucked the weak trend. 
    The government unveiled details of key infrastructure
projects this week, bolstering outlook for the construction
industry, but investors broadly lowered their risk holdings
before April exports data on May 26, with economic numbers for
the month on May 29. 
    Vietnam was the best performer on the week, with a
weekly gain of 4.5 percent, the biggest since the week ended
Jan. 17, 2014. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3450.18       3439.86       +0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.50       1795.04       -0.42
 Bangkok            1523.86       1526.25       -0.16
 Jakarta            5315.15       5313.21       +0.04
 Manila             7810.17       7835.38       -0.32
 Ho Chi Minh         561.82        552.56       +1.68
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3450.18       3365.15       +2.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.50       1761.25       +1.49
 Bangkok            1523.86       1497.67       +1.75
 Jakarta            5315.15       5226.95       +1.69
 Manila             7810.17       7230.57       +8.02
 Ho Chi Minh         561.82        545.63       +2.97
 

($1 = 44.5300 Philippine pesos)

($1 = 13,150.0000 rupiah)

($1 = 3.5820 ringgit)

($1 = 33.3500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

