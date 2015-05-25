FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down on U.S. Fed rate hike concerns; Singapore up
May 25, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down on U.S. Fed rate hike concerns; Singapore up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, weighed down by renewed concerns about a
U.S. interest rate hike, but shares in Singapore eked out gains
amid selective buying ahead of inflation data for April.
    Singapore's key index edged up 0.3 percent at
3,459.22. Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings and palm
plantation firm Wilmar International both climbed more
than 1 percent. They were among the top percentage gainers on
the index.
    A Reuters poll showed Singapore's consumer price index in
April probably fell from a year earlier for the sixth straight
month, likely dragged down by lower housing
costs. 
    Shares in the city-state will likely trade in a tight range
with a lack of fresh factors given the long weekend in the
United States for the Memorial Day break, said broker NRA
Capital in a report.
    Malaysia's key index fell 0.95 percent, hitting its
lowest since Jan. 22, led down by a 3.5 percent drop in shares
of Tenaga Nasional.
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines both
traded in negative territory, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was little
changed.
    Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Monday, after
rising inflation and a hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair rekindled expectations that the Fed is on track to
hike interest rates. 
    In Bangkok, the SET index was down 0.6 percent,
hovering near a one-week low.
    Broker KGI Securities said concerns about a U.S. Fed rate
hike may weigh slightly on Asian equities and possibly slow the
recent strong inflows, while investors would focus on domestic
economic data.
    "Some traders may also wait for Thai April economic data
i.e. exports/imports and domestic demand indices released this
week," KGI said in a report. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0411 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.22       3450.18       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1770.60       1787.50       -0.95
 Bangkok            1515.55       1523.86       -0.55
 Jakarta            7291.85       5315.15       -0.44
 Manila             7772.63       7810.17       -0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         561.44        561.82       -0.07
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

