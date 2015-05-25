FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most fall; Thai index at 1-wk low ahead of trade data
#Asia
May 25, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most fall; Thai index at 1-wk low ahead of trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday on renewed concerns about a U.S. interest
rate hike, while the Thai key index hit a more than one-week
closing low as investors locked in gains a day before the
release of April trade data.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated on Friday
that the central bank was poised to raise interest rates this
year if the economy kept improving as expected. 
    The Thai SET index eased 1 percent to 1,508.16, its
lowest close since May 14. Among actively-traded stocks,
Advanced Info Service slipped 2.1 percent and
Airports of Thailand dropped nearly 3 percent.
    A Reuters poll showed Thailand's customs-cleared exports in
April probably fell for a fourth straight month, on an annual
basis, while industrial output declined again. 
    In Malaysia, selling in shares of national electricity
utility group Tenaga Nasional sent the key stock index
 1.1 percent lower to 1,767.38, the lowest close in more
than four months.
    Tenaga shares shed 3.4 percent after online news portal, the
Edge Review, reported Tenaga may have to take over
controversial, debt-laden state fund 1MDB's power
assets, citing unnamed sources. (bit.ly/1LwWdQF)
    The Philippine main index declined for a third
trading day, to a more than three-week low. Indonesia 
was down 0.5 percent, ending five straight days of gains.
    Singapore rose 0.3 percent to the highest close
since May 15 after the city-state's consumer prices recorded
their biggest year-on-year drop in five years in April and
Vietnam extended gains for a fifth
day.  
    Asian shares edged higher on Monday but gains were capped by
concerns that market volatility may intensify as the U.S.
central bank prepares to raise interest rates for the first time
in six years. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3460.85       3450.18       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1767.38       1787.50       -1.13
 Bangkok            1508.16       1523.86       -1.03
 Jakarta            5288.36       5315.15       -0.50
 Manila             7761.53       7810.17       -0.62
 Ho Chi Minh         563.00        561.82       +0.21
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3460.85       3365.15       +2.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1767.38       1761.25       +0.35
 Bangkok            1508.16       1497.67       +0.70
 Jakarta            5288.36       5226.95       +1.17
 Manila             7761.53       7230.57       +7.34
 Ho Chi Minh         563.00        545.63       +3.18
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
