SE Asia Stocks -Most fall; Thai index at 1-wk low ahead of trade data

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday on renewed concerns about a U.S. interest rate hike, while the Thai key index hit a more than one-week closing low as investors locked in gains a day before the release of April trade data. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated on Friday that the central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year if the economy kept improving as expected. The Thai SET index eased 1 percent to 1,508.16, its lowest close since May 14. Among actively-traded stocks, Advanced Info Service slipped 2.1 percent and Airports of Thailand dropped nearly 3 percent. A Reuters poll showed Thailand's customs-cleared exports in April probably fell for a fourth straight month, on an annual basis, while industrial output declined again. In Malaysia, selling in shares of national electricity utility group Tenaga Nasional sent the key stock index 1.1 percent lower to 1,767.38, the lowest close in more than four months. Tenaga shares shed 3.4 percent after online news portal, the Edge Review, reported Tenaga may have to take over controversial, debt-laden state fund 1MDB's power assets, citing unnamed sources. (bit.ly/1LwWdQF) The Philippine main index declined for a third trading day, to a more than three-week low. Indonesia was down 0.5 percent, ending five straight days of gains. Singapore rose 0.3 percent to the highest close since May 15 after the city-state's consumer prices recorded their biggest year-on-year drop in five years in April and Vietnam extended gains for a fifth day. Asian shares edged higher on Monday but gains were capped by concerns that market volatility may intensify as the U.S. central bank prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in six years. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3460.85 3450.18 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1767.38 1787.50 -1.13 Bangkok 1508.16 1523.86 -1.03 Jakarta 5288.36 5315.15 -0.50 Manila 7761.53 7810.17 -0.62 Ho Chi Minh 563.00 561.82 +0.21 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3460.85 3365.15 +2.84 Kuala Lumpur 1767.38 1761.25 +0.35 Bangkok 1508.16 1497.67 +0.70 Jakarta 5288.36 5226.95 +1.17 Manila 7761.53 7230.57 +7.34 Ho Chi Minh 563.00 545.63 +3.18 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)