#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai, Philippine indexes weak after trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in line with the rest of Asia on Tuesday but the
Thai index pared early gains after weak trade data in April,
while the Philippine benchmark fell to a near four-month low
amid broad-based selling.
    Thailand's key SET index was 0.06 percent higher at
1,509.05, with large-caps mixed. Among the actively traded, top
energy firm PTT edged up 0.3 percent, while 
Kasikornbank fell 0.5 percent.
    Data for April showed trade remained weak, with imports down
6.84 percent year over the year, in line with expectations,
while exports fell 1.7 percent versus a forecast of 3.2 percent
fall in a Reuters poll. 
    Brokers expected range-bound trade for Thai stocks.
    "In the absence of fresh trading cues and amid steady oil
prices, we believe the SET index could be in for a choppy ride
in a range of 1,500-1,520," strategists at broker Phillip
Securities wrote in a report.
    The Philippine main index declined 1 percent, with 25
out of 30 stocks measured by the index falling. Megaworld Corp
 dropped 4.2 percent, the biggest percentage loser.
    The statistic office said imports in March fell 6.8 percent
from a year earlier. 
    Broker Citi said March imports missed expectations, largely
because of a collapse in oil imports, while non-oil imports rose
year-on-year supporting first-quarter GDP.
    Asian shares turned higher on Tuesday, on the back of gains
in Hong Kong and China, after U.S. stock markets closed for a
holiday on Monday, keeping Asia with little news leads.
 
    The Indonesian index climbed 1 percent amid domestic
led buying in large-cap Bank Central Asia and Bank
Mandiri. 
    Malaysia rebounded after three days of losses while
Vietnam rose for a sixth straight day. 
    In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was nearly
flat despite robust first quarter GDP growth, suggesting the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) would keep policy steady
this year. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0531 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.47       3460.85       -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1773.41       1767.38       +0.34
 Bangkok            1509.05       1508.16       +0.06
 Jakarta            5341.31       5288.36       +1.00
 Manila             7685.98       7761.53       -0.97
 Ho Chi Minh         564.33        563.00       +0.24
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
