SE Asia Stocks - Mostly down; Thai shares near 2-week low

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Most sharemarkets in Southeast Asia fell on Tuesday with the Thai index ending at a near two-week low and the Philippines touching a near four-week low after trade data while stocks in Indonesia bucked a weak trend on inflows into select large-caps. The Thai SET index eased 0.7 percent to 1,497.98, its lowest close since May 14. Exports fell less than expected in April, but data still shows the country's key growth engine cannot push the struggling economy ahead. Investors lowered risk holdings awaiting more data this week to gauge the health of economy, with the manufacturing output index due on Thursday and indices on consumption and investment on Friday. Large-cap banks such as Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank underperformed after they cut interest rates to match a similar move by the central bank. The Philippine index posted a fourth straight loss, finishing the day down 0.4 percent at its lowest close since April 30, with data showing a fall in imports in March. In Jakarta, the key index closed up 0.6 percent at a one-month high. Foreign investors were net buyers of Perusahaan Gas Negara and Telkom Indonesia, sending the stocks up 3.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Singapore's Straits Times Index was nearly flat after data showed Singapore's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter but the market weighed some signs of drag from uneven global growth. Malaysia fell for a fourth day to its lowest close since Jan 20, while Vietnam posted a sixth straight gain. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3459.98 3460.85 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1764.07 1767.38 -0.19 Bangkok 1497.98 1508.16 -0.67 Jakarta 5320.90 5288.36 +0.62 Manila 7728.50 7761.53 -0.43 Ho Chi Minh 567.20 563.00 +0.75 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3459.98 3365.15 +2.82 Kuala Lumpur 1764.07 1761.25 +0.16 Bangkok 1497.98 1497.67 +0.02 Jakarta 5320.90 5226.95 +1.80 Manila 7728.50 7230.57 +6.89 Ho Chi Minh 567.20 545.63 +3.95 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)