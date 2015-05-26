FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly down; Thai shares near 2-week low
May 26, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly down; Thai shares near 2-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Most sharemarkets in Southeast
Asia fell on Tuesday with the Thai index ending at a near
two-week low and the Philippines touching a near four-week low
after trade data while stocks in Indonesia bucked a weak trend
on inflows into select large-caps.
    The Thai SET index eased 0.7 percent to 1,497.98,
its lowest close since May 14. Exports fell less than expected
in April, but data still shows the country's key growth engine
cannot push the struggling economy ahead. 
    Investors lowered risk holdings awaiting more data this week
to gauge the health of economy, with the manufacturing output
index due on Thursday and indices on consumption and investment
on Friday. 
    Large-cap banks such as Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai
Bank underperformed after they cut interest rates to
match a similar move by the central bank. 
    The Philippine index posted a fourth straight loss,
finishing the day down 0.4 percent at its lowest close since
April 30, with data showing a fall in imports in March.
 
    In Jakarta, the key index closed up 0.6 percent at a
one-month high. Foreign investors were net buyers of Perusahaan
Gas Negara and Telkom Indonesia, sending the
stocks up 3.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was nearly flat
after data showed Singapore's economy grew faster than expected
in the first quarter but the market weighed some signs of drag
from uneven global growth. 
    Malaysia fell for a fourth day to its lowest close
since Jan 20, while Vietnam posted a sixth straight
gain. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.98       3460.85       -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1764.07       1767.38       -0.19
 Bangkok            1497.98       1508.16       -0.67
 Jakarta            5320.90       5288.36       +0.62
 Manila             7728.50       7761.53       -0.43
 Ho Chi Minh         567.20        563.00       +0.75
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3459.98       3365.15       +2.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1764.07       1761.25       +0.16
 Bangkok            1497.98       1497.67       +0.02
 Jakarta            5320.90       5226.95       +1.80
 Manila             7728.50       7230.57       +6.89
 Ho Chi Minh         567.20        545.63       +3.95
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
