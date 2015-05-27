FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most fall on outflows, Fed rate outlook; Thai index rebounds
May 27, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall on outflows, Fed rate outlook; Thai index rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thai stocks recouped early
losses in thin trade on Wednesday as retail investors bought
shares, while other Southeast Asian stock markets fell as
expectations about an early interest rate hike in the United
States unnerved investors in Asia. 
    The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.2 percent
after falling at one point to a near two-week low.
    Retail investors bought shares worth a net 2.1 billion baht 
($62 million), countering selling led by foreign investors and
domestic institutions, stock exchange data showed.
 
    Asphalt maker Tipco Asphalt Pcl rose 1.8 percent
as the government's infrastructure spending plan, including a
$12 billion railway project approved by the cabinet on Tuesday,
lifted the outlook of the construction industry. 
    About 5.5 million shares changed hands, which was only 73
percent of the 30-day average. Brokers said the low market
conviction also reflected caution ahead of manufacturing output
data on Thursday. 
    Indexes in the Philippines and Malaysia both
fell for a fifth straight day, with net foreign outflows worth a
net 1.3 billion peso ($29 million) and 120 million ringgit ($33
million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3424.94       3459.98       -1.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1755.05       1764.07       -0.51
 Bangkok            1500.84       1497.98       +0.19
 Jakarta            5253.39       5320.90       -1.27
 Manila             7598.70       7728.50       -1.68
 Ho Chi Minh         566.48        567.20       -0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3424.94       3365.15       +1.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1755.05       1761.25       -0.35
 Bangkok            1500.84       1497.67       +0.21
 Jakarta            5253.39       5226.95       +0.51
 Manila             7598.70       7230.57       +5.09
 Ho Chi Minh         566.48        545.63       +3.82
 ($1 = 44.7000 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 3.6350 ringgit)
($1 = 33.8600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

