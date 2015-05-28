FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Thai index closes at 2-week low; most others fall
May 28, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai index closes at 2-week low; most others fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell on Thursday as
investors cut risk holdings a day before the release of April
economic data, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets
ended weaker as Asia weighed in the risk of a likely U.S.
interest rate hike this year. 
    The Thai SET index ended down 0.5 percent at
1,493.61, the lowest close since May 12. Large caps
underperformed as the SET 50 index eased 0.6 percent,
led by losses in the country's biggest firm, PTT, and
the number three, Siam Cement.
    Investors waited for the Bank of Thailand's monthly economic
data due on Friday, while a weaker-than-expected April factory
output released early in the day kept players on the sidelines.
  
    Trading volume of the Thai stock market was about 77 percent
of the 30-day average, while foreign investors sold shares worth
a net 726 million baht ($21.50 million), stock exchange data
showed. 
    Among weak spots in the region, stocks in the Philippines
extended losses for a sixth straight session after downbeat
first-quarter GDP growth. The key share index ended down
1.2 percent, marking the lowest close since Jan. 22.
    Philippine economic growth unexpectedly slowed to a six-year
low in the first quarter, but the central bank said it would not
ease policy as consumer and public spending were set to pick
up. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3417.77       3424.94       -0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1755.56       1755.05       +0.03
 Bangkok            1493.61       1500.84       -0.48
 Jakarta            5237.40       5253.39       -0.30
 Manila             7505.03       7598.70       -1.23
 Ho Chi Minh         572.97        566.48       +1.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3417.77       3365.15       +1.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1755.56       1761.25       -0.32
 Bangkok            1493.61       1497.67       -0.27
 Jakarta            5237.40       5226.95       +0.20
 Manila             7505.03       7230.57       +3.80
 Ho Chi Minh         572.97        545.63       +5.01
 ($1 = 33.7700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
