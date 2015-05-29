FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Thai index little changed after data
May 29, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Thai index little changed after data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday, with the Singapore index ending at a
more-than-two-month low amid selling in large-cap banks while
Thai shares ended little changed after weak private consumption
and investment data in April.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.75 percent
to its lowest close since March 19, taking its monthly drop to
2.7 percent, its first loss in seven months.
    Banking shares slipped after downbeat April lending data,
with actively traded United Overseas Bank down 2.1
percent. 
    The Thai index ended the day 0.16 percent higher. It
posted a monthly decline of 2 percent in May, reversing the gain
in the previous month.
    About 6 billion shares changed hands on the day, 0.8 times
of the 30-day average, relatively thin compared with trading
volumes of other markets in the region.
    Central bank indexes showed Thai private consumption and
investment declined in April, further evidence that Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy is not gaining traction a year
after the army took power. 
    Most markets saw weak performances in May partly due to
expectations of a likely U.S. interest rate hike this year which
could lead to fund outflows.
    Malaysia, the worst performer, posted a monthly drop
of 3.9 percent, with the Philippines down 1.7 percent.
Indonesia and Vietnam were the bright spots in
May, up 2.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
          
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3392.11       3417.77       -0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1747.52       1755.56       -0.46
 Bangkok            1496.05       1493.61       +0.16
 Jakarta            5216.38       5237.40       -0.40
 Manila             7580.46       7505.03       +1.01
 Ho Chi Minh         569.56        572.97       -0.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3392.11       3365.15       +0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1747.52       1761.25       -0.78
 Bangkok            1496.05       1497.67       -0.11
 Jakarta            5216.38       5226.95       -0.20
 Manila             7580.46       7230.57       +4.84
 Ho Chi Minh         569.56        545.63       +4.39
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

