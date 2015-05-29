SE Asia Stocks - Most fall; Thai index little changed after data

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with the Singapore index ending at a more-than-two-month low amid selling in large-cap banks while Thai shares ended little changed after weak private consumption and investment data in April. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.75 percent to its lowest close since March 19, taking its monthly drop to 2.7 percent, its first loss in seven months. Banking shares slipped after downbeat April lending data, with actively traded United Overseas Bank down 2.1 percent. The Thai index ended the day 0.16 percent higher. It posted a monthly decline of 2 percent in May, reversing the gain in the previous month. About 6 billion shares changed hands on the day, 0.8 times of the 30-day average, relatively thin compared with trading volumes of other markets in the region. Central bank indexes showed Thai private consumption and investment declined in April, further evidence that Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is not gaining traction a year after the army took power. Most markets saw weak performances in May partly due to expectations of a likely U.S. interest rate hike this year which could lead to fund outflows. Malaysia, the worst performer, posted a monthly drop of 3.9 percent, with the Philippines down 1.7 percent. Indonesia and Vietnam were the bright spots in May, up 2.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3392.11 3417.77 -0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1747.52 1755.56 -0.46 Bangkok 1496.05 1493.61 +0.16 Jakarta 5216.38 5237.40 -0.40 Manila 7580.46 7505.03 +1.01 Ho Chi Minh 569.56 572.97 -0.60 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3392.11 3365.15 +0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1747.52 1761.25 -0.78 Bangkok 1496.05 1497.67 -0.11 Jakarta 5216.38 5226.95 -0.20 Manila 7580.46 7230.57 +4.84 Ho Chi Minh 569.56 545.63 +4.39 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)