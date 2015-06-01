FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia led decline on poor earnings results
June 1, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia led decline on poor earnings results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Monday with Malaysian shares posting the biggest
decline following disappointing earnings results.
    Malaysia's main stock index fell 0.7 percent, led by
telecommunications company Telekom Malaysia Bhd which
was down by 4.4 percent and set for its biggest decline since
March, 2014.
    The company posted a 39 percent slump in first quarter net
profit due to higher costs, broker Maybank KimEng said in a
note.
    The Indonesian market fell 0.5 percent in light
trading ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. Indonesia reported
7.15 percent inflation in May from a year earlier, up from 6.79
percent in April and slightly higher than the 7 percent expected
by economists surveyed by Reuters. 
    Consumer goods stocks fell, with instant noodle giant PT
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk down 2.4 percent and
cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk down 0.8 percent.
    Meanwhile, the Philippines market traded up 0.4
percent and Vietnam's market rose 1 percent.
    The Singapore and Thai stock markets are
closed for the Vesak holiday and will reopen on Tuesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0415 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore            --          3392.11         -- 
 Kuala Lumpur       1734.85       1747.52       -0.73
 Bangkok              --          1496.05         -- 
 Jakarta            5188.62       5216.38       -0.53
 Manila             7608.71       7580.46       +0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         575.03        569.56       +0.96
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
