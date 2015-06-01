SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia led decline on poor earnings results

JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday with Malaysian shares posting the biggest decline following disappointing earnings results. Malaysia's main stock index fell 0.7 percent, led by telecommunications company Telekom Malaysia Bhd which was down by 4.4 percent and set for its biggest decline since March, 2014. The company posted a 39 percent slump in first quarter net profit due to higher costs, broker Maybank KimEng said in a note. The Indonesian market fell 0.5 percent in light trading ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday. Indonesia reported 7.15 percent inflation in May from a year earlier, up from 6.79 percent in April and slightly higher than the 7 percent expected by economists surveyed by Reuters. Consumer goods stocks fell, with instant noodle giant PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk down 2.4 percent and cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk down 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, the Philippines market traded up 0.4 percent and Vietnam's market rose 1 percent. The Singapore and Thai stock markets are closed for the Vesak holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0415 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore -- 3392.11 -- Kuala Lumpur 1734.85 1747.52 -0.73 Bangkok -- 1496.05 -- Jakarta 5188.62 5216.38 -0.53 Manila 7608.71 7580.46 +0.37 Ho Chi Minh 575.03 569.56 +0.96 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin)