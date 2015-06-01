FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysian stocks fall on weak earnings
June 1, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysian stocks fall on weak earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of "previous" in first paragraph)
    JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Monday with Malaysia posting losses on weak
corporate earnings and Philippine stocks extending gains from
the previous session.
    The Malaysian stock index was down 0.24 percent, its
lowest closing level since Jan. 14.
    Telecommunication company Telekom Malaysia Bhd was
the biggest loser, down 4 percent and its worst single-day fall
since March 2014 after the company posted a 39 percent decline
in net profit for the first quarter.
    Meanwhile, stocks in Indonesia narrowed losses despite
rising inflation in May. The Jakarta index fell as much
as 0.6 percent before closing 0.05 percent lower ahead of a
public holiday on Tuesday.
    Indonesia reported 7.15 percent inflation in May from a year
earlier, up from 6.79 percent in April and slightly higher than
the 7 percent expected by economists surveyed by Reuters.
 
    The Philippine index rose 1.2 percent on Monday,
extending its 1 percent gain in the previous session after
touching the lowest level in more than four months last week.
    Stocks of lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp rose
3.1 percent. Rizal Commercial, along with two other Philippine
banks, said they were considering bids for the government's
majority stake in unlisted, medium-sized lender United Coconut
Planters Bank for an estimated minimum of 16.1 billion pesos
($360 million). 
    Markets in Singapore and Thailand were closed for a holiday
on Monday and will reopen for trading on Tuesday.
    

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore            --          3392.11         -- 
 Kuala Lumpur       1743.41       1747.52       -0.24
 Bangkok              --          1496.05         -- 
 Jakarta            5213.82       5216.38       -0.05
 Manila             7670.37       7580.46       +1.19
 Ho Chi Minh         574.98        569.56       +0.95
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore            --          3365.15         -- 
 Kuala Lumpur       1743.41       1761.25       -1.02
 Bangkok              --          1497.67         -- 
 Jakarta            5213.82       5226.95       -0.25
 Manila             7670.37       7230.57       +6.08
 Ho Chi Minh         574.98        545.63       +5.38
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

