SE Asia Stocks -Most rebound; Thai banks up after finmin rate view
June 3, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most rebound; Thai banks up after finmin rate view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets staged a mild rebound on Wednesday, with the Thai index
recovering from a near five-month closing low in the previous
session as the finance minister's comment on interest rates
lifted banking shares.
    Bangkok's SET index ended the day up 0.4 percent at
1,482.07.
    The banking subindex rose 0.6 percent, led by large
cap Kasikornbank after Finance Minister Sommai Phasee
said two recent interest rate cuts were already sufficient to
help the struggling economy. 
    The subindex had hit a more than one-year low on Tuesday as
further decline in May consumer prices raised expectations of a
likely interest rate cut at the central bank's monetary policy
committee meeting on June 10.
    "The lower rate adds downside risk to net interest margins
of banks and so, the market took the rate view positively," said
senior analyst Pichai Lertsupongkij of Thanachart Securities.
    Indonesia was an underperformer, with Jakarta's composite
index sliding 1.6 percent to a near five-week closing
low of 5,130.49.
    Banking shares were among most actively traded, led by Bank
Rakyat Indonesia, which dropped 4 percent, partly
reflecting concerns about non-performing loans of the sector.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3349.84       3340.75       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1749.17       1741.37       +0.45
 Bangkok            1482.07       1476.87       +0.35
 Jakarta            5130.49       5213.82       -1.60
 Manila             7561.67       7551.96       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         567.90        570.31       -0.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3349.84       3365.15       -0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1749.17       1761.25       -0.69
 Bangkok            1482.07       1497.67       -1.04
 Jakarta            5130.49       5226.95       -1.85
 Manila             7561.67       7230.57       +4.58
 Ho Chi Minh         567.90        545.63       +4.08
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
