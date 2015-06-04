FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall back; energy shares weak
June 4, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall back; energy shares weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Thursday as energy and resources shares
tracked global oil prices lower, while consumption-related
stocks underperformed the Thai benchmark after a survey showed
consumer confidence declined further in May.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent at 1,479.23
at midday. The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's
survey showed the consumer confidence index fell
for a fifth straight month in May due to worries about economic
recovery, weak commodity prices, exports and drought.
 
    Shares of consumer conglomerate Berli Jucker, among
actively traded, dropped 2.2 percent to its lowest since August
2013. Banking shares, among economic proxy, eased 0.1
percent.
    A comment by Finance Minister Sommai Phasee that there was
no need to cut interest rates further, lifted sentiment in
banking shares and sent the Thai baht to a one-week
high on Wednesday.
    Bangkok-based strategists at Krungsri Securities expected
the SET index to move in a range of 1,470-1,490, citing a
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
on Friday which will influence oil prices among key factors.
    Indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines,
which staged a mild rebound on Wednesday, edged down.
Singapore's key index was a tad higher in rangebound
trade, while Indonesia hit a one-month low.
    Shares of palm plantation and energy firms were among top
losers in the region. Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on
Thursday amid weak Chinese soy markets and a drop in crude oil
prices.  
    Singapore's Golden Agri Resources dropped 2.4
percent and Malaysia's IOI Corporation declined 2.2
percent.
    Thai energy firm PTT shed 2.1 percent, the third
biggest percentage loser on the SET 50 index.
Indonesia's Astra Agro Lestari was down 2.7 percent,
the second worst performer on Jakarta's liquidity 45 index
.
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 1 percent as volatile
Chinese shares slid and tempered risk sentiment. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0706 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3357.11       3349.84       +0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1744.91       1749.17       -0.24
 Bangkok            1479.23       1482.07       -0.19
 Jakarta            5112.33       5130.49       -0.35
 Manila             7540.69       7561.67       -0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         569.25        567.90       +0.24
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

