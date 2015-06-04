FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at 5-week closing low on rupiah slide
June 4, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia at 5-week closing low on rupiah slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index
touched a five-week closing low on Thursday amid a fall in the
rupiah and foreign-led selling while most others in Southeast
Asia retreated as energy-related stocks followed global oil
prices lower.
    Jakarta's composite index eased 0.7 percent to
5,095.82, the lowest close since April 30. Foreign-led selling
hit a number of large-caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and Astra International.
    The index extended losses for a sixth straight day after the
rupiah hit a fresh 17-year low in the wake of concerns
over Indonesia's economic slowdown and its chronic current
account deficit. 
    Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and the
Philippines finished lower. Vietnam ended up 0.2 percent
in lower volume. 
    Malaysian palm oil futures, which fell on Thursday along
with a drop in crude oil prices ahead of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting on Friday, prompted
selling in palm plantation stocks as well as oil and gas firms.
    Top losers on regional indexes included Singapore's Golden
Agri Resources, Malaysia's IOI Corporation 
and Thailand's PTT.
    Thailand's SET index closed up 0.6 percent. Banks
 recouped early losses and climbed 1.1 percent,
underpinned by a comment by the Finance Minister that there was
no need to cut interest rates further. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3345.00       3349.84       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1741.48       1749.17       -0.44
 Bangkok            1490.90       1482.07       +0.60
 Jakarta            5095.82       5130.49       -0.68
 Manila             7553.65       7561.67       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         568.99        567.90       +0.19
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3345.00       3365.15       -0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1741.48       1761.25       -1.12
 Bangkok            1490.90       1497.67       -0.45
 Jakarta            5095.82       5226.95       -2.51
 Manila             7553.65       7230.57       +4.47
 Ho Chi Minh         568.99        545.63       +4.28 
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
