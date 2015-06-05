FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds; Thai index above 1,500 mark
June 5, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds; Thai index above 1,500 mark

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded to end higher on Friday, with the Indonesian
benchmark recouping losses on late buying in battered banking
shares while domestic mutual funds sent the Thai index above the
key 1,500 mark.
    Jakarta's composite index ended up 0.09 percent on
the day, trimming its weekly decline to 2.2 percent, making it
the region's worst performer. Shares of Bank Negara Indonesia
 ended up 0.4 percent after early weakness.
    The rupiah, which hit a fresh 17-year low versus
the dollar on Friday, prompted investors to cut risky holdings
on concerns over its impact on corporate production costs, which
could hurt earnings. 
    Bangkok's SET index was up 1.1 percent at 1,507.37,
the highest close since May 25. Shares of Airports of Thailand
 climbed 1.7 percent to their highest in more than three
months as an upbeat tourism industry bolstered its earnings
outlook, brokers said.
    "Shares of many blue-chip firms are underowned as the market
has been too pessimistic. The SET index technically passed its
bottom and investors took this view to buy again," said senior
strategist Viwat Techapoonphol of Tisco Securities.
    Domestic institutions bought Thai shares in three straight
days to Friday worth a combined 5.3 billion baht ($157.18
million), countering net sales by foreign and retail investors,
stock exchange data showed. 
    The SET index posted a weekly gain of 0.8 percent, erasing
falls early in the week partly as investors awaited the central
bank's interest rate meeting on June 10, with some economists
expecting a 25-basis-point cut. 
    Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and the
Philippines posted a third straight weekly loss, falling
1.7 percent, 0.13 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
    Vietnam outperformed with a weekly gain of 1.5
percent. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3333.67       3345.00       -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.33       1741.48       +0.22
 Bangkok            1507.37       1490.90       +1.10
 Jakarta            5100.57       5095.82       +0.09
 Manila             7526.70       7553.65       -0.36
 Ho Chi Minh         578.07        568.99       +1.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3333.67       3365.15       -0.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.33       1761.25       -0.90
 Bangkok            1507.37       1497.67       +0.65
 Jakarta            5100.57       5226.95       -2.42
 Manila             7526.70       7230.57       +4.10
 Ho Chi Minh         578.07        545.63       +5.95
 ($1 = 33.7200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
