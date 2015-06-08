FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near 7-month low; Thai shares rebound
#Asia
June 8, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near 7-month low; Thai shares rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a near
seven-month closing low on Monday as the rupiah extended slides
after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of an
interest rate hike, while Thai shares rebounded, helped by gains
in select transport and construction shares.
    The key Jakarta composite index fell 1.7 percent to
5,014.99, the lowest close since Nov. 10, 2014. Shares of Bank
Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri were among
top losers with foreign investors net selling the shares.
    The rupiah set a 17-year low for the third straight
trading session, with other Southeast Asian currencies such as
Malaysian ringgit, also hit by the U.S. rate outlook.
 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index shed 0.3 percent to a
near seven-month closing low. Stocks in Singapore and
the Philippines both fell for a third trading day to the
lowest since January, in line with weakness in Asia. 
    Thai SET index edged up 0.06 percent as investors
bought shares with good earnings prospect such as skytrain
operator BTS Group Holdings and asphalt maker Tipco
Asphalt.
    Foreign investors turned net buyers of Thai shares for the
first time in eight trading days, with a modest net purchase of
53 million baht ($1.57 million). 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3320.33       3333.67       -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1739.45       1745.33       -0.34
 Bangkok            1508.28       1507.37       +0.06
 Jakarta            5014.99       5100.57       -1.68
 Manila             7484.89       7526.70       -0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         579.83        578.07       +0.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3320.33       3365.15       -1.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1739.45       1761.25       -1.24
 Bangkok            1508.28       1497.67       +0.71
 Jakarta            5014.99       5226.95       -4.06
 Manila             7484.89       7230.57       +3.52
 Ho Chi Minh         579.83        545.63       +6.27
 ($1 = 33.8200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
