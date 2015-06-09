FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down amid foreign outflow; Indonesia ends at 11-month low
June 9, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down amid foreign outflow; Indonesia ends at 11-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed
weaker on Tuesday, led by Indonesia and the Philippines as
weaker currencies and concerns over an early rate hike by the
Federal Reserve weighed on sentiment.
    The declines were exacerbated by foreign investors exit from
major regional markets.
    The Jakarta Composite Index fell 2.3 percent to
4,899.88, its lowest close since July 4, 2014, led by financials
amid fears over possibility of a U.S. rate hike as early as
September and further weakening of rupiah.
    The rupiah is emerging Asia's worst performing currency this
year, having lost about 7.5 percent year-to-date against the
dollar. It has reached multiple 17-year lows since last week. 
    "At the moment, I think we are being held hostage by the
prospect of the Fed rate hike which could occur in the later
part of this year," said Harry Su, head of research at
Jakarta-based broker Bahana Securities.
    Jakarta saw a net foreign outflow of $76.92 million, while
Malaysia witnessed $53.45 million of net foreign selling, and
Philippines saw $27.56 million outflow. Thailand saw a net
selling of $14.80 million. 
    Philippines stock index fell 2.2 percent to close at
its lowest level since Jan. 7, a day after the Philippine peso
 hit more than one-year low. 
    On Tuesday, Philippine's central bank governor said the
monetary authority will let market forces determine the exchange
rate and intervene only to deal with sharp currency swings.
 
    Singapore closed 0.8 percent down at five-month
low, Malaysia fell 0.6 percent to 1,729.05, its lowest
since Jan. 6, and Vietnam ended 0.9 percent down,
surrendering early gains.
    Thailand closed 1.1 percent weaker. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3295.13       3320.33       -0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.05       1739.45       -0.60
 Bangkok            1492.32       1508.28       -1.06
 Jakarta            4899.88       5014.99       -2.30
 Manila             7323.44       7484.89       -2.16
 Ho Chi Minh         574.47        579.83       -0.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3295.13       3365.15       -2.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.05       1761.25       -1.83
 Bangkok            1492.32       1497.67       -0.36
 Jakarta            4899.88       5226.95       -6.26
 Manila             7323.44       7230.57       +1.28
 Ho Chi Minh         574.47        545.63       +5.29
 ($1 = 3.7470 ringgit)
($1 = 45.0550 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,300.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 33.7200 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO, Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
