SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes rebound on bargain-hunting
June 10, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes rebound on bargain-hunting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
recovered on Wednesday from over five-month lows on bargain
hunting in beaten down shares, but concerns over an early U.S.
rate hike and uncertainty about Greece's debt talks limited the
gains. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was up 1.3
percent at 0805 GMT after hitting over 11-month low in the
previous session and Singapore traded 1.1 percent
firmer after closing at the lowest level in five months on
Tuesday. 
    U.S. job openings surged to a record high in April,
suggesting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner
than expected as the world's largest economy was regaining
speed, while lingering Greek debt fears continued to add
volatility to the market. 
    A depreciation in Asian currencies has also weighed on risky
assets mainly in Indonesia, where the rupiah had fallen
around 7.5 percent so far this year as of Tuesday.  
    Thailand share index was up 0.9 percent as Bank of
Thailand (BoT) held the benchmark interest rates after two
surprise cuts. 
    The index fell 1.1 percent in the previous session. 
    "A modest rise in oil prices should lend some support to the
market but the major downtrend remains firmly intact amid
pressure from Greek debt woes and continued foreign sell-off in
futures," Bangkok-based Phillip Securities said in a note.
    Thailand's large-caps recovered after MSCI's decision to
delay the inclusion of China 'A' shares in one of its global
benchmarks. 
    Malaysia and Philippines rebounded from the
previous session's five-month lows to trade 0.6 percent and 0.8
0.8 percent higher respectively. 
    Bucking the regional trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.1 percent, led by a fall in the banking
sector.
    
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0806 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3323.74       3395.13       +0.87
 Kuala Lumpur       1738.96       1729.05       +0.57
 Bangkok            1505.36       1492.32       +0.86
 Jakarta            4961.61       4899.88       +1.28
 Manila             7384.27       7323.44       +0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         574.10        574.47       -0.06
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Anand Basu)

