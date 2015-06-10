FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound despite foreign fund outflows
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound despite foreign fund outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed higher on Wednesday on bargain hunting despite selling by
foreign investors, but concerns over an early U.S. rate hike and
uncertainty about Greece's debt talks limited gains. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index ended up 0.7
percent after hitting a more than 11-month low in the previous
session and Singapore finished 0.9 percent higher,
rebounding from the previous session's five-month closing low. 
    Selling by foreign investors continued on Wednesday as well
with Jakarta seeing net foreign fund outflow of $37.61 million,
while it was $49.24 million for Malaysia and $20.19 million in
the Philippines. Thailand saw net foreign selling of $35.46
million.
    U.S. job openings surged to a record high in April,
suggesting the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner
than expected as the world's largest economy regained speed,
while lingering Greek debt fears continued to add volatility to
the market. 
    A depreciation in Asian currencies has also weighed on risky
assets, mainly in Indonesia, where the rupiah has fallen
around 7.5 percent this year until Tuesday's close.  
    The Thai share index closed 0.8 percent higher as
Bank of Thailand (BoT) held benchmark interest rates steady
after two surprise cuts. 
    Thailand's large-caps recovered after MSCI's decision to
delay the inclusion of China 'A' shares in one of its global
benchmarks. 
    Malaysia and Philippines rebounded from the
previous session's five-month lows to close 0.4 percent and 0.8
percent higher, respectively. 
    Bucking the regional trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.1 percent, led by a fall in bank shares.    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3325.77       3295.13       +0.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1735.63       1729.05       +0.38
 Bangkok            1504.04       1492.32       +0.69
 Jakarta            4933.56       4899.88       +0.69
 Manila             7384.27       7323.44       +0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         574.10        574.47       -0.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3325.77       3365.15       -1.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1735.63       1761.25       -1.45
 Bangkok            1504.04       1497.67       +0.43
 Jakarta            4933.56       5226.95       -5.61
 Manila             7384.27       7230.57       +2.13
 Ho Chi Minh         574.10        545.63       +5.22
 ($1 = 3.7325 ringgit)
($1 = 45.0400 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,310.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 33.6400 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Viparat Jantraprap in
BANGKOK; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
