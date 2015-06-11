FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Thai index closes at near 3-week high
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Thai index closes at near 3-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
for a second session on Thursday with the Thai index closing at
a near three-week high, but foreign investors continued to sell
risky assets amid speculation over an early rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    Foreign investors sold a net $65.26 million worth Malaysian
shares and $50.61 million worth Indonesian shares. Thailand
suffered net foreign outflow of $68.98 million and Manila saw
net foreign selling of $3.83 million.   
    The U.S. Fed is expected to raise interest rates sooner than
expected as the world's largest economy starts to regain speed,
recent positive economic data showed. 
    Thailand's SET index closed 0.7 percent higher to
its highest since May 22 led by financials, a day after the
country's central bank held policy rates steady as expected, 
while Singapore rose 0.7 percent to a one-week high.
    The Philippine index jumped 1.6 percent, rising for a
second straight session from a five-month low hit on Tuesday and
its best single-day gain since Jan. 23. 
    Vietnam ended up 1.2 percent at a three-month high on
news of a potential cut in stock repayment period.
    The Jakarta Composite Index, however, bucked the
trend, closing 0.1 percent lower, led by state-controlled banks
after a report that they would halve lending rates for small
businesses.
    "We are still seeing foreign selling pressures despite the
strong rebound in the US market last night," said Harry Su, head
of research at Jakarta-based broker Bahana Securities.
    "Sentiment is still weak for the Indonesian market on
continued political uncertainties and weak growth due to
government infrastructure delays."
    Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia fell 3 percent,
PT Bank Mandiri were down 2 percent, and PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia lost 2.6 percent. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3347.67       3325.77       +0.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1734.76       1735.63       -0.05
 Bangkok            1515.19       1504.04       +0.74
 Jakarta            4928.81       4933.56       -0.10
 Manila             7503.72       7384.27       +1.62
 Ho Chi Minh         581.05        574.10       +1.21
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3347.67       3365.15       -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1734.76       1761.25       -1.50
 Bangkok            1515.19       1497.67       +1.14
 Jakarta            4928.81       5226.95       -5.70
 Manila             7503.72       7230.57       +3.78
 Ho Chi Minh         581.05        545.63       +6.49
 

($1 = 3.7450 ringgit)

($1 = 13,316.0000 rupiah)

($1 = 45.1900 Philippine pesos)

($1 = 33.7200 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.