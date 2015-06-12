FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes edge up, but Greek debt talks weigh on sentiment
June 12, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes edge up, but Greek debt talks weigh on sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
up on Friday as investors cautiously bought the region's risky
assets, though uncertainty related to Greek debt talks weighed
on sentiment.
    Indonesia was up 0.2 percent in a volatile trade,
while Thailand was down 0.3 percent.
    Muhammad Wafi, an analyst at Jakarta-based broker Bahana
Securities, said the trading was light and foreigners were
selling mostly banking shares.
    Talks on Greek debt showed no sign of reaching a deal with
the International Monetary Fund's surprise decision to leave
negotiations as European Union told Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to stop gambling with his country's future and take
crucial decisions needed to avert default. 
    Foreign investors have been selling Indonesian shares due to
fall in the currency, which has declined about 7.5 percent so
far this year.
    Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is
planning to buy 37 percent of Indonesia's PT Eagle High
Plantations Tbk from Rajawali Group for around $680
million, a Rajawali executive said on Friday.
    Shares in Eagle High Plantations rose as high as 9 percent
in early trading to their highest since October last year. 
    Singapore was up 0.2 percent, Malaysia was
steady, and Vietnam was 0.3 percent firmer. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0839 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3353.85       3347.67       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1734.37       1734.76       -0.02
 Bangkok            1509.76       1514.81       -0.33
 Jakarta            4935.82       4928.81       +0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         582.73        581.05       +0.29
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
