SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes edge up, but Greek debt talks weigh on sentiment

June 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly firmer on Friday as investors cautiously bought the region's risky assets, though uncertainty related to Greek debt talks unnerved foreign investors leading to outflows in some markets. Indonesia closed 0.1 percent higher in a volatile trade, while Thailand was down 0.4 percent. Indonesia saw a net foreign outflow of $32 million, while Malaysia witnessed a net foreign selling of $26.5 million. Thailand also saw $4.7 million outflow. Muhammad Wafi, an analyst at Jakarta-based broker Bahana Securities, said trading in Indonesian index was light and foreigners sold mostly banking shares. Talks on Greek debt showed no sign of reaching a deal with the International Monetary Fund's surprise decision to leave negotiations as European Union told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his country's future and take crucial decisions needed to avert default. Foreign investors have been selling Indonesian shares due to a fall in the currency, which has declined about 7.5 percent so far this year. Singapore closed 0.2 percent up, Malaysia finished steady, while Vietnam ended 0.3 percent firmer at three-month closing high. Philippines stock market was closed for a holiday. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3353.85 3347.67 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1734.37 1734.76 -0.02 Bangkok 1508.23 1514.81 -0.43 Jakarta 4935.82 4928.81 +0.14 Ho Chi Minh 582.73 581.05 +0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3353.85 3365.15 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1734.37 1761.25 -1.53 Bangkok 1508.23 1497.67 +0.71 Jakarta 4935.82 5226.95 -5.57 Manila 7503.72 7230.57 +3.78 Ho Chi Minh 582.73 545.63 +6.80 ($1 = 3.7580 ringgit) ($1 = 33.7100 baht) ($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)