SE Asia Stocks-Down on Greek debt overhang, Indonesia near 1-wk low
June 15, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down on Greek debt overhang, Indonesia near 1-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday, with the Indonesian benchmark sliding to a near
one-week low and Singapore down after three sessions of gains,
as concerns about failed Greek debt talks hit investor
sentiment.
    The Jakarta composite index fell 1.2 percent to
4,877.53, its lowest since June 9, after downbeat trade data for
May. Foreign investors sold select large caps such as Bank
Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia.
    Indonesia posted a trade surplus of $950 million for May,
its sixth straight surplus, as imports continued to be weak.
Exports were down 15.24 percent at $12.56 billion, while imports
were lower 21.40 percent at $11.61 billion. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 1.1 percent,
reversing from a third straight gain on Friday when the index
had touched a two-week closing high.
    Twenty-two stocks out of 30 measured by the index fell,
including property shares such as City Development 
after data showed sales of private homes by developers in
Singapore fell 57 percent in May from a year
earlier. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.8 percent after Greece's talks with
lenders to avert a default ended with no agreement and Wall
Street logged losses ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.
 
    In Bangkok, the SET index eased 0.4 percent, heading
for a second session of losses.
    Strategists at broker KGI Securities expected most big caps
to remain under pressure from external issues while investors
would focus on trading in mid caps.
    "Domestic factors are unexciting on the macro level, with
some degree of good news on clearer commitment from the
government to roll out rail projects and other infrastructures,"
KGI Securities said in a report.
    Sino-Thai Engineering shares rose 0.4 percent.
Broker Krungsri Securities said Sino-Thai was among potential
winners of coming bids for double track railway, five mass
transit projects and three motorway projects. 
               
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0600 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3316.20       3353.85       -1.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1731.46       1734.37       -0.17
 Bangkok            1502.16       1508.23       -0.40
 Jakarta            4877.53       4935.82       -1.18
 Manila             7493.05       7503.72       -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         582.83        582.73       +0.02 
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

