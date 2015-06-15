FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 13-mth closing low on weak data
June 15, 2015 / 10:39 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 13-mth closing low on weak data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock index hit
a 13-month closing low on Monday on investor concerns over weak
demand after imports and motorcycle sales fell in May, while
worries about failed Greek debt talks dented regional sentiment.
 
    The Jakarta composite index dropped 2 percent to
4,837.79, the lowest close since May 2014. Shares of Bank
Mandiri were down 4.3 percent and Bank Negara
Indonesia shed 4 percent due to selling led by foreign
investors.
    The fall took the index's year-to-date loss to 7.5 percent
in terms of local currency, Asia's worst performer.
    Macroeconomic data showed that the country's wide current
account was most likely narrowing, but Monday also produced
evidence that consumer demand was much weaker than expected
ahead of the biggest shopping season. 
    Before the data was released, the market had been gripped by
the likely impact of a depreciation in the rupiah 
partly due to weaker corporate earnings, brokers said.
    "The next focus will be second quarter earnings at the end
of July and the Bank Indonesia's rate policy. I don't expect BI
to cut interest rates this month. BI may increase it after Idul
Fitri," said John Teja, director of Jakarta-based Ciptadana
Securities.
    Indonesia's Idul Fitri holidays, or the celebration that
comes at the end of the Muslim month of fasting, are around
mid-July.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.9
percent at a near one-week closing low. Data showed the
city-state's employment shrank for the first time in nearly six
years in the January-March quarter. 
    Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.4 percent,
recouping some losses in early trade.
    The Stock Exchange of Thailand expected the Thai stock
market's investment sentiment to improve in the second-half,
helped by a recovery in the domestic economy on government
spending on major projects and a pick-up in exports.
    "More government investment in the second-half should make
the stock market more attractive," Chairman Sathit Limpongpan
told reporters.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3323.13       3353.85       -0.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.16       1734.37       -0.70
 Bangkok            1501.89       1508.23       -0.42
 Jakarta            4837.79       4935.82       -1.99
 Manila             7456.16       7503.72       -0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         586.48        582.73       +0.64
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3323.13       3365.15       -1.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.16       1761.25       -2.22
 Bangkok            1501.89       1497.67       +0.28
 Jakarta            4837.79       5226.95       -7.45
 Manila             7456.16       7230.57       +3.12
 Ho Chi Minh         586.48        545.63       +7.49
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Kitiphong Thaichareon and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing
by Biju Dwarakanath)

