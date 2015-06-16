FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most up in light volume ahead of Fed meeting
#Financials
June 16, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most up in light volume ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in light trading on Tuesday, with oversold
Indonesian shares regaining some recent lost ground amid
foreign-led buying, but the regional risk appetite remained weak
before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
    Indonesia's key index ended the day up 0.7 percent
at 4,872.60 after Monday's slide to the lowest close in 13
months. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 26.8 at the
close, still in the oversold territory of 30 or below.
    Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 200 billion
rupiah ($14.98 million) after net selling in nearly every
session this month, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Indexes in Malaysia and Thailand closed a
tad higher while the Philippines index notched up a 0.7
percent gain.
    Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam finished
lower while Asian stocks slipped before a two-day policy meeting
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later
in the day.  
    Trading volumes in most Southeast Asian exchanges were
mostly below a 30-day average as concerns about a possible U.S.
interest rate hike sooner than expected kept investors on the
sidelines.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3298.09       3323.13       -0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.24       1722.16         -- 
 Bangkok            1503.28       1501.89       +0.09
 Jakarta            4872.59       4837.79       +0.72
 Manila             7505.48       7456.16       +0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         580.35        586.48       -1.05
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3298.09       3365.15       -1.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1722.24       1761.25       -2.21
 Bangkok            1503.28       1497.67       +0.37
 Jakarta            4872.59       5226.95       -6.78
 Manila             7505.48       7230.57       +3.80
 Ho Chi Minh         580.35        545.63       +6.36
 ($1 = 13,348.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

