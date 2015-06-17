FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits over 1-wk closing high; banks rise
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 17, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits over 1-wk closing high; banks rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 17 (Reuters) - The Indonesian index hit a more
than one-week closing high on Wednesday as bank shares rose
ahead of the central bank's rate decision, while most others
rose as investors waited for a signal from the U.S. Federal
Reserve on its first rate hike.
    The benchmark Jakarta composite index climbed 1.5
percent to 4,945.75, the highest close since June 8. Bank
Mandiri jumped 2.9 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 surged 4.3 percent, topping turnover for the day.
    Bank Indonesia is widely expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Thursday due
to continuing concerns about the country's inflation rate, frail
currency and current account deficit. 
    "This should be positive for big banks to gain momentum in
loan growth, minimize against headwinds due to worsening loan
quality and also help to maintain non-performing loans at
manageable level," said John Teja, director of Ciptadana
Securities.
    Asian shares rose from three-month lows on Wednesday as
Chinese shares staged a comeback, and the dollar stayed static
as investors waited for clues from a Federal Reserve meeting on
when U.S. interest rates are likely to rise. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended
the day down 0.26 percent, extending losses for a second
straight day.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3325.91       3298.09       +0.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.86       1722.24       +0.27
 Bangkok            1514.79       1503.28       +0.77
 Jakarta            4945.75       4872.59       +1.50
 Manila             7536.31       7505.48       +0.41
 Ho Chi Minh         578.87        580.35       -0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3325.91       3365.15       -1.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.86       1761.25       -1.95
 Bangkok            1514.79       1497.67       +1.14
 Jakarta            4945.75       5226.95       -5.38
 Manila             7536.31       7230.57       +4.23
 Ho Chi Minh         578.87        545.63       +6.09
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.