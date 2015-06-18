FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most flat to weaker after dovish Fed
June 18, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most flat to weaker after dovish Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly flat to weaker on Thursday as investors cashed in on
recent gainers such as banks in Singapore and Thailand after the
U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish statement on rates, but
short-covering lifted recently battered Philippine shares.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index traded down 0.7
percent, nearly erasing the 0.8 percent rise on Wednesday. The
Thai benchmark SET index eased 0.4 percent, giving up
some of an almost 1 percent gain over the past two trading days.
    Among actively-traded shares, Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
 declined 1.1 percent, Thaiand's Krung Thai Bank
 shed 0.6 percent and Bangkok Bank was down 0.3
percent, which were all up on Wednesday.
    Bangkok-based broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it
expected the outcome of the Fed's monetary commitee meeting to
have neutral impact on Asian markets. It said end-month
portfolio buying could lend support to Thai shares in the near
term.
    The SET index is likely to move in a range of 1,510 to
1,525, Maybank said. It was at 1,508.97 at midday.
    "The trading volume should increase to 40 billion baht soon
when the SET can stand above the 1,520 level, which is possible
due to the window dressing at the end of the month," Maybank
said in a report.
    An index of Asian shares rose after the Fed signalled that
interest rates would rise more slowly than markets expect.
 
    Most Southeast Asian stock markets have already turned
negative for the year, led by Indonesia's year-to-date
loss of 5.3 percent, partly a reflection of the Fed rate hike
expectations.
    The Philippines, one of the region's outperformers,
has fallen more than 6 percent from a closing high of 8,127.48
in early April. It was up 0.7 percent on the day, with 21 out of
30 large caps measured by the index trading higher.
    In Jakarta, banking shares were mixed ahead of the central
bank's interest rate decision due later in the day. Bank
Indonesia is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate
 unchanged at 7.50 percent.     
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0642 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3301.44       3325.91       -0.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.72       1726.86       -0.53
 Bangkok            1508.97       1514.79       -0.38
 Jakarta            4948.37       4945.75       +0.05
 Manila             7593.81       7536.31       +0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         581.94        578.87       +0.53
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
