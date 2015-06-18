SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends nearly flat; cbank retains key rate

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks closed nearly flat on Thursday, with large-cap banks falling before the central bank's expected decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged, while the Philippine index rose for a third day to a near three-week closing high as domestic investors led buyers. The key Jakarta composite index finished the day slightly lower after trading in a range through the session. Shares of Bank Mandiri slid 1.5 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 2.1 percent. Bank Indonesia announced after market close that it kept its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, saying the level was still consistent with efforts to contain inflation and make the current account deficit healthier. Indexes in Singapore and Thailand both retreated after the previous day's rise. The Malaysian index hit a more than five-month closing low on profit-taking, brokers said. The Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would rise more slowly than markets expected, sending an index of Asian shares higher. The Philippine main index advanced nearly 1 percent amid buying by local investors while foreign funds were net sellers worth 1.14 billion pesos ($25.43 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3300.42 3325.91 -0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1718.12 1726.86 -0.51 Bangkok 1508.04 1514.79 -0.45 Jakarta 4945.50 4945.75 -0.01 Manila 7606.86 7536.31 +0.94 Ho Chi Minh 580.35 578.87 +0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3300.42 3365.15 -1.92 Kuala Lumpur 1718.12 1761.25 -2.45 Bangkok 1508.04 1497.67 +0.69 Jakarta 4945.50 5226.95 -5.38 Manila 7606.86 7230.57 +5.20 Ho Chi Minh 580.35 545.63 +6.36 ($1 = 44.8250 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)