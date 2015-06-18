FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends nearly flat; cbank retains key rate
June 18, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends nearly flat; cbank retains key rate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks closed nearly
flat on Thursday, with large-cap banks falling before the
central bank's expected decision to keep its benchmark rate
unchanged, while the Philippine index rose for a third day to a
near three-week closing high as domestic investors led buyers.
    The key Jakarta composite index finished the day
slightly lower after trading in a range through the session.
Shares of Bank Mandiri slid 1.5 percent and Bank
Rakyat Indonesia fell 2.1 percent.
    Bank Indonesia announced after market close that it kept its
benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, saying the
level was still consistent with efforts to contain inflation and
make the current account deficit healthier. 
    Indexes in Singapore and Thailand both
retreated after the previous day's rise. The Malaysian index
 hit a more than five-month closing low on profit-taking,
brokers said.
    The Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would rise
more slowly than markets expected, sending an index of Asian
shares higher. 
    The Philippine main index advanced nearly 1 percent
amid buying by local investors while foreign funds were net
sellers worth 1.14 billion pesos ($25.43 million), stock
exchange data showed.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3300.42       3325.91       -0.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.12       1726.86       -0.51
 Bangkok            1508.04       1514.79       -0.45
 Jakarta            4945.50       4945.75       -0.01
 Manila             7606.86       7536.31       +0.94
 Ho Chi Minh         580.35        578.87       +0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3300.42       3365.15       -1.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.12       1761.25       -2.45
 Bangkok            1508.04       1497.67       +0.69
 Jakarta            4945.50       5226.95       -5.38
 Manila             7606.86       7230.57       +5.20
 Ho Chi Minh         580.35        545.63       +6.36
 ($1 = 44.8250 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

