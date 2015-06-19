FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares at 2-week low after first MERS case
June 19, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares at 2-week low after first MERS case

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - The Thai index hit a more than
two-week low on Friday after the country's first case of Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was reported, while most other
stock markets in the region rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve
adopted a cautious stance on interest rates.
    The benchmark SET index finished the day down 1.1
percent at 1,491.46, the lowest close since June 4. It dropped
about 1 percent on the week and was among the underperformers in
Southeast Asia.
    Losses were led by a 7.3 percent drop in shares of hotelier
Central Plaza Hotel and a 5.5 percent decline in
airport operator Airports of Thailand, a day after it
was hit by a safety rating downgrade. 
    Shares of Bumrungrad Hospital shed 6 percent after
the hospital said it had received the country's first MERS case.
 
    Thailand's central bank cut its 2015 growth forecast and
said exports and consumer prices will fall this year, showing
the country still faces big obstacles to getting back on a solid
growth track. 
    Stock indexes of Singapore and Malaysia 
posted modest gains on the day, trimming their weekly loss to
1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
    The Philippine index, which closed virtually flat,
posted a weekly gain of 1.3 percent, the region's best
performer. Indonesia and Vietnam notched up gains
on the week of 1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
    Asian shares rose for a third consecutive day on Friday even
as China stocks tumbled into correction territory, while the
Federal Reserve's cautious stance towards lifting interest rates
kept the dollar on the back foot. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3300.96       3300.42       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1721.77       1718.12       +0.21
 Bangkok            1491.46       1508.04       -1.10
 Jakarta            4985.00       4945.49       +0.80
 Manila             7601.17       7606.86       -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh         584.70        580.35       +0.75
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3300.96       3365.15       -1.91
 Kuala Lumpur       1721.77       1761.25       -2.24
 Bangkok            1491.46       1497.67       -0.41
 Jakarta            4985.00       5226.95       -4.63
 Manila             7601.17       7230.57       +5.13
 Ho Chi Minh         584.70        545.63       +7.16
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

