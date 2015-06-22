FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most up on Greek debt hopes; MERS-hit Thai shares rebound
June 22, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most up on Greek debt hopes; MERS-hit Thai shares rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Monday amid hopes about Greek debt deal, with
Thai benchmark recovering from a more than two-week closing low
hit on Friday amid short covering in tourism related stocks.
    Thai SET index was up 0.6 percent at 1,500.45,
bouncing off Friday's close of 1,491.46.
    The country's first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) report and international aviation agency's safety rating
downgrade prompted selloff in aviation and hotel shares late
last week.
    "We believe prices already reflect risks, and we see a
potential rebound in the short term," strategists at broker
Krungsri Securities wrote in a report.   
    Shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand,
the most actively traded on the index, jumped 2.1 percent after
a drop to a one-month low on Friday. 
    Asian shares got the week off to a strong start and U.S.
stock futures and the euro firmed on Monday, after Greece
scrambled to avert defaulting on its debt with last-minute
proposals aimed at appeasing its creditors. 
    Indexes in Singapore and Malaysia both rose
about 0.6 percent, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 1.02 percent, led by dairy product maker Vinamilk
 after it announced a dividend plan. 
    The Philippines was nearly flat. Indonesia 
bucked the trend, edging down 0.4 percent after a near two-week
closing high on Friday, with selling hit recent gainers such as
Telkom Indonesia and Bank Mandiri.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0610 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3321.69       3300.96       +0.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.88       1721.77       +0.65
 Bangkok            1500.45       1491.46       +0.60
 Jakarta            4964.82       4985.00       -0.40
 Manila             7601.43       7601.17       +0.00
 Ho Chi Minh         590.68        584.70       +1.02
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
