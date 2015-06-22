SE Asia Stocks - Thai index bounces off two-week low; Indonesia weak

BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) - Thai shares rebounded on Monday, helped by short-covering in aviation and tourism-related stocks, while most others in Southeast Asia gained, in line with Asian stock markets amid hopes for a Greek debt deal. Bangkok's SET index closed the day up 0.8 percent, recovering from a more than two-week closing low on Friday. About 7.7 billion shares changed hands, close to a full-day average over the past 30 trading days. Investors bought back shares of hoteliers, sending Minor International 3.6 percent higher after Thailand said it had no new cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) after the report of its first case last week. Airport operator Airports of Thailand and airline shares such as Nok Airlines led the rebound among aviation shares but the market remained wary of the international aviation agency's safety rating downgrade. The Jakarta composite index bucked the trend, ending down 0.5 percent, led by a 1 percent loss in Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia, which fell 1.9 percent amid a downbeat economic forecast. Indonesia's Finance Minister said the government is lowering its economic growth assumption for 2016 to 5.5-6 percent, compared with the previous target of 5.8-6.2 percent set last month. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3315.13 3300.96 +0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1732.76 1721.77 +0.64 Bangkok 1504.06 1491.46 +0.84 Jakarta 4959.25 4985.01 -0.52 Manila 7609.14 7601.17 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 594.08 584.70 +1.60 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3315.13 3365.15 -1.49 Kuala Lumpur 1732.76 1761.25 -1.62 Bangkok 1504.06 1497.67 +0.43 Jakarta 4959.25 5226.95 -5.12 Manila 7609.14 7230.57 +5.24 Ho Chi Minh 594.08 545.63 +8.88 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)