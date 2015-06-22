FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai index bounces off two-week low; Indonesia weak
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 22, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index bounces off two-week low; Indonesia weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) - Thai shares rebounded on
Monday, helped by short-covering in aviation and tourism-related
stocks, while most others in Southeast Asia gained, in line with
Asian stock markets amid hopes for a Greek debt deal.
 
    Bangkok's SET index closed the day up 0.8 percent,
recovering from a more than two-week closing low on Friday.
About 7.7 billion shares changed hands, close to a full-day
average over the past 30 trading days.
    Investors bought back shares of hoteliers, sending Minor
International 3.6 percent higher after Thailand said
it had no new cases of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) after the report of its first case last week.
 
    Airport operator Airports of Thailand and airline
shares such as Nok Airlines led the rebound among
aviation shares but the market remained wary of the
international aviation agency's safety rating downgrade.
 
    The Jakarta composite index bucked the trend, ending
down 0.5 percent, led by a 1 percent loss in Bank Rakyat
Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia, which fell
1.9 percent amid a downbeat economic forecast.
    Indonesia's Finance Minister said the government is lowering
its economic growth assumption for 2016 to 5.5-6 percent,
compared with the previous target of 5.8-6.2 percent set last
month. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3315.13       3300.96       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.76       1721.77       +0.64
 Bangkok            1504.06       1491.46       +0.84
 Jakarta            4959.25       4985.01       -0.52
 Manila             7609.14       7601.17       +0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         594.08        584.70       +1.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3315.13       3365.15       -1.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.76       1761.25       -1.62
 Bangkok            1504.06       1497.67       +0.43
 Jakarta            4959.25       5226.95       -5.12
 Manila             7609.14       7230.57       +5.24
 Ho Chi Minh         594.08        545.63       +8.88
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.