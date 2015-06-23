FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - S'pore rises ahead of price data; others flat on Greek debt
June 23, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - S'pore rises ahead of price data; others flat on Greek debt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were range-bound on Tuesday as investors kept an eye on
developments in Greece's debt talks, while buying in large-caps
helped the Singapore benchmark to a near one-week high ahead of
consumer price data.
    The Straits Times Index was up 0.65 percent at
3,336.72, the highest since June 17 after notching up gains over
the past two trading days.
    Developer CapitaLand rose for a third day,
climbing 1.2 percent, while United Overseas Bank 
advanced almost 1 percent to a more than one-week high. Both
were among the actively traded by turnover.
    A Reuters poll showed Singapore's consumer price index in
May probably fell from a year earlier for a seventh straight
month, likely dragged down by lower housing costs.
 
    The Thai SET index rose 0.3 percent as shares in
tourism-related sectors continued to recover as the country did
not report any new case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) after its first one last week. 
    Airports of Thailand was up 0.7 percent, while
hotelier Minor International rose more than 2 percent,
both building on Monday's rebound.
    "The sentiment on Greece is positive and should continue to
support Asian markets and SET ... On the domestic side, traders
are monitoring the final round selection of a new Bank of
Thailand governor," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
    Thailand's finance minister would seek cabinet approval for
one of the two shortlisted non-central bank candidates as the
next Bank of Thailand governor. The cabinet is expected to vote
on the new governor in the next two weeks. 
    Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Greece's latest budget
proposals raised hopes it would stave off a debt default and
reach a deal with lenders later this week. 
    Indexes in Malaysia, Indonesia, the
Philippines and Vietnam were nearly flat.
              
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0532 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3336.72       3315.13       +0.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1732.53       1732.76       -0.01
 Bangkok            1508.43       1504.06       +0.29
 Jakarta            4957.21       4959.25       -0.04
 Manila             7600.96       7609.14       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         593.96        594.08       -0.02
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
