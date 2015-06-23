FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - S'pore up after May core CPI data; Thai shares retreat
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - S'pore up after May core CPI data; Thai shares retreat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets eased on Tuesday with Thai shares erasing early gains on
late selling in large-caps, but the Singapore benchmark bucked
the weak trend as annual core inflation in May hit a five-year
low.
    The Thai index ended down 0.06 percent at 1,503.23,
led by shares of Kasikornbank and PTT Global Chemical
, both closing about 0.3 percent lower.
    Krung Thai Asset Management said at a press briefing that it
cut the SET index target this year to 1,580 from 1,680,
reflecting its 2015 GDP growth downgrade to 3.5 percent due to
possible delays in government infrastructure projects.
    About 6.9 million shares changed hands during the day,
slightly lower than the 30-day average and in line with others
in the region of less than 90 percent of the average.
    In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index rose 0.7
percent to a more-than-one-week closing high.
    Data released on Tuesday showed the city-state's annual core
inflation in May hit a five-year low, giving the central bank
leeway to ease monetary policy if economic growth disappoints in
coming months. 
    Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as signs that a deal
could be at hand to stave off a Greek default lifted sentiment.
 
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3339.78       3315.13       +0.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.86       1732.76       -0.34
 Bangkok            1503.23       1504.06       -0.06
 Jakarta            4937.65       4959.25       -0.44
 Manila             7551.56       7609.14       -0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         593.07        594.08       -0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3339.78       3365.15       -0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1726.86       1761.25       -1.95
 Bangkok            1503.23       1497.67       +0.37
 Jakarta            4937.65       5226.95       -5.53
 Manila             7551.56       7230.57       +4.44
 Ho Chi Minh         593.07        545.63       +8.69
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
