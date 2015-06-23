SE Asia Stocks - S'pore up after May core CPI data; Thai shares retreat

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased on Tuesday with Thai shares erasing early gains on late selling in large-caps, but the Singapore benchmark bucked the weak trend as annual core inflation in May hit a five-year low. The Thai index ended down 0.06 percent at 1,503.23, led by shares of Kasikornbank and PTT Global Chemical , both closing about 0.3 percent lower. Krung Thai Asset Management said at a press briefing that it cut the SET index target this year to 1,580 from 1,680, reflecting its 2015 GDP growth downgrade to 3.5 percent due to possible delays in government infrastructure projects. About 6.9 million shares changed hands during the day, slightly lower than the 30-day average and in line with others in the region of less than 90 percent of the average. In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index rose 0.7 percent to a more-than-one-week closing high. Data released on Tuesday showed the city-state's annual core inflation in May hit a five-year low, giving the central bank leeway to ease monetary policy if economic growth disappoints in coming months. Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as signs that a deal could be at hand to stave off a Greek default lifted sentiment. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3339.78 3315.13 +0.74 Kuala Lumpur 1726.86 1732.76 -0.34 Bangkok 1503.23 1504.06 -0.06 Jakarta 4937.65 4959.25 -0.44 Manila 7551.56 7609.14 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 593.07 594.08 -0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3339.78 3365.15 -0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1726.86 1761.25 -1.95 Bangkok 1503.23 1497.67 +0.37 Jakarta 4937.65 5226.95 -5.53 Manila 7551.56 7230.57 +4.44 Ho Chi Minh 593.07 545.63 +8.69 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)