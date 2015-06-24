FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines up before rate decision; energy shares lift Thai index
June 24, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines up before rate decision; energy shares lift Thai index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Wednesday amid hopes about Greek debt
talks, with Philippine key stock index outperforming as
investors bought banking and property stocks, a day ahead of the
central bank's interest rate decision.
    The Philippines' index ended the day up 1.2 percent,
rebounding from a near one-week closing low hit on Tuesday.
Economists in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to keep
its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday. 
    Shares of Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co jumped 2.1
percent and property firm Ayala Land Inc gained 0.4
percent, both boosted by foreign-led buying and were among
actively traded by turnover, stock exchange data showed.
    Thai SET index climbed 1 percent to a near one-month
closing high. A rise in global oil prices lifted sentiment in
energy shares, sending index heavyweight energy firm PTT
 1.4 percent higher to a more than one-month high. 
    MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 ticked up 0.1 percent, while European shares
edged higher as investors awaited fresh talks aimed at averting
a Greek default. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3351.33       3339.78       +0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1731.68       1726.86       +0.28
 Bangkok            1518.26       1503.23       +1.00
 Jakarta            4953.52       4937.65       +0.32
 Manila             7643.33       7551.56       +1.22
 Ho Chi Minh         590.02        593.07       -0.51
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3351.33       3365.15       -0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1731.68       1761.25       -1.68
 Bangkok            1518.26       1497.67       +1.37
 Jakarta            4953.52       5226.95       -5.23
 Manila             7643.33       7230.57       +5.71
 Ho Chi Minh         590.02        545.63       +8.14
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
