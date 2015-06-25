FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Fall as Greek debt worries return; Philippine rate decision eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday as investors fretted over the Greek debt talks,
with Philippine stocks trimming some of the previous session's
gains after weak import data and ahead of a rate decision.
    The Philippine composite index was down 0.65 percent
after advancing 1.2 percent on Wednesday to its highest close in
more than three weeks.
    Selling hit recent gainers such as Metropolitan Bank and
Trust Co and Ayala Land Inc before the central
bank's release of its decision on the benchmark interest rate,
which economists expect to be kept steady. 
    Data released early in the day showed Philippine imports in
April fell 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop in
three months with electronics imports among the falling sectors.
 
    In Bangkok, institutional investors bought shares for their
mid-year portfolios programme, according to brokers. The
benchmark SET index traded down 0.1 percent at 1,516.69,
erasing some of its early losses.
    The index is expected to rise to 1,520 later in the day,
said strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    "Despite the slow pace of growth, the mid-year window-
dressing season will have more impact than the quarterly window-
dressing season, although Greek risk will return to pressure the
market again," they wrote in a report to clients.
    Stocks in Singapore fell for the first time in five
days, Indonesia hovered around a more-than-one-week low,
Malaysia reversed from the modest gain on Wednesday and
Vietnam fell for a third session. 
    Asian shares and the dollar edged down in Asian trade on
Thursday, with investors on ice ahead of a meeting of European
Union leaders later in the session as Greece continued
last-minute efforts to avert a default. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0511 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3348.61       3351.33       -0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1724.11       1731.68       -0.44
 Bangkok            1516.69       1518.26       -0.10
 Jakarta            4934.27       4953.52       -0.39
 Manila             7593.42       7643.33       -0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         586.69        590.02       -0.56
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

