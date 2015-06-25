FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai recoup losses; Philippines falls before rate decision
June 25, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai recoup losses; Philippines falls before rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Thai stocks eked out small
gains on Thursday as brokerage portfolios bought index
heavyweight shares, while outflows hit select banking and
property stocks in the Philippines before the central bank's
interest rate decision.
    The Thai SET index recouped early loss and ended the
day a tad up at 1,519.47, the highest close since May 22. PTT
, the biggest firm by market value, climbed 1.4 percent,
its fourth straight increase.
    The Thai bourse said brokerage portfolios bought shares
worth a net 1.8 billion baht ($53.3 million), countering selling
by foreign, retail and institutional investors. 
    Sentiment in Bangkok was weak in early trading, in line with
others in Southeast Asia and Asia, as the Greek
debt talks cast a shadow. 
    Investors also stayed cautious ahead of likely weak Thai
exports data in May, due out on Friday. 
    The Philippines' key index shed 0.8 percent.
Foreign-led selling sent BDO Unibank 2 percent lower
and Ayala Land down 0.3 percent, stock exchange data
showed.
    The Philippine central bank announced after market close
that it had left the benchmark interest rate on
hold at 4 percent, as expected, citing well-anchored inflation
expectations and firm domestic
demand.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3349.87       3351.33       -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.81       1731.68       -0.86
 Bangkok            1519.47       1518.26       +0.08
 Jakarta            4920.04       4953.52       -0.68
 Manila             7581.91       7643.33       -0.80
 Ho Chi Minh         587.99        590.02       -0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3349.87       3365.15       -0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.81       1761.25       -2.52
 Bangkok            1519.47       1497.67       +1.46
 Jakarta            4920.04       5226.95       -5.87
 Manila             7581.91       7230.57       +4.86
 Ho Chi Minh         587.99        545.63       +7.76
 ($1 = 33.7600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

