SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares trim gains after weak trade data
June 26, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares trim gains after weak trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 26 (Reuters) - Thai shares erased most early
gains on Friday as investors weighed in the risk of a
worse-than-expected drop in imports in May while other markets
in Southeast Asia were little changed as uncertainty over Greek
debt talks clouded sentiment.
    The SET index traded 0.1 percent higher at midday,
led by a 1.3 percent gain in lender Kasikornbank Pcl 
but shares of biggest energy firm PTT retreated 0.3
percent after four straight days of gains.
    Investors were reluctant to increase holdings in risk assets
after trade data in May showed imports had their biggest tumble
in nearly six years. 
    "Greek debt issue is still a concern but investors also took
the trade data as a fresh reason to worry. Weak imports could be
a leading indicator for exports in the next period," said senior
analyst Pichai Lertsupongkij of Thanachart Securities.
    The SET is on track for a weekly gain of 2 percent after the
1.1 percent loss last week.
    In the Philippines, the key index edged up 0.2
percent, a day after the central bank kept its benchmark
interest rate steady at 4.0 percent as expected. 
    Singapore was down 0.4 percent after industrial
production in May slid 2.3 percent versus a forecast 2.1 percent
fall in a Reuters poll. 
    Asian equities fell as Greece failed again to reach an
agreement with its creditors and stumbled towards a default,
while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted in
narrow range. 
    Southeast Asian markets saw a mixed performance on the week.
Singapore and Vietnam were headed for a weekly gain of
1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Indonesia was
on track for a 1.2 percent drop and Malaysia headed for
0.5 percent fall.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0602 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3337.46       3349.87       -0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1713.45       1716.81       -0.20
 Bangkok            1521.15       1519.47       +0.11
 Jakarta            4926.97       4920.04       +0.14
 Manila             7601.28       7581.91       +0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         588.03        587.99       +0.01
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
